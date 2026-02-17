PREP – NCKL Winter Week 12 Recap

The postseason for the 2025-26 winter season in the North Central Kansas League began this past weekend with the girls’ wresting regional tournaments.

The NCKL boys’ wrestling team will compete in their regional tournaments this Saturday while the NCKL basketball teams are more focused on finishing up preparations and securing seeding in the upcoming sub-state tournaments.

Rock Creek continues to lead the NCKL boys’ basketball standings with a 19-0, 9-0 record while Concordia remains in 2nd place at 14-4, 8-2 and Clay Center is in third place with a 10-7, 6-4 record.

Wamego remains atop the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 17-2, 9-0 record, followed by Rock Creek at 15-4, 8-1 and Concordia at 10-8, 6-4.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 68-46 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 54-39 against Rossville on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team lost 76-47 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 95-48 against Rossville on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished 3rd with 137.0 points and six state qualifiers on Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Chapman 71-11 on Thursday. The Cowboys will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 65-60 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Lady Irish defeated Marysville 44-29 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 74-35 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Irish lost 64-33 against Marysville on Friday. … The Lady Irish wresting team finished 2nd with 144.0 points and seven state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 71-11 against Abilene on Thursday. The Irish will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team lost 55-27 against Valley Heights on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 55-29 against Wamego on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Valley Heights 71-39 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 57-45 against Wamego on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wresting team finished 6th with 127.0 points and six state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Chapman 65-60 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 62-43 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 74-35 on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 64-40 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team finished 21st with 55.0 points and three state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 65-35 against Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 75-64 against Jefferson West on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 44-29 against Chapman on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 62-41 against Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 70-51 against Jefferson West on Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated Chapman 64-33 on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 60-18 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs finished 23rd with 49.0 points and two state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 54-23 against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Abilene 68-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Concordia 62-43 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Abilene 76-47 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Concordia 64-40 on Friday. The Lady Mustang wrestling team defeated Marysville 60-18 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs finished 4th with 134.0 points and seven state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team defeated Marysville 54-23 on Tuesday. The Mustangs will compete in the Holton regional on Saturday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Clay Center 55-29 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 57-45 on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team finished 4th with 122.0 points and five state qualifiers Saturday in the Tonganoxie regional. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Holton regional on Saturday.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 9 0 19 0

Concordia 8 2 14 4

Clay Center 6 4 10 7

Marysville 5 5 7 12

Wamego 3 6 6 13

Abilene 2 7 4 14

Chapman 0 9 1 18

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 9 0 17 2

Rock Creek 8 1 15 4

Concordia 6 4 10 8

Clay Center 4 6 4 13

Chapman 3 6 11 8

Marysville 3 7 6 13

Abilene 0 9 3 15