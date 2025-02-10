PREP – NCKL Winter Week 11 Recap

With postseason girls’ wrestling beginning this coming weekend, the 2024-25 winter high school sports season across the state of Kansas, along with the North Central Kansas League, can now see the lights at the end of the state championship tunnel.

The entire NCKL will see its 2025 postseason hopes begin this Saturday in the Class 4A girls’ regional wrestling tournament in McPherson.

The NCKL boys’ postseason is still a week away while the NCKL basketball postseason is still a couple weeks away, which allows for some late season jockeying in the NCKL standings to win NCKL titles for 2025.

There are four different NCKL schools sitting in the top two spots in the NCKL girls’ and boys’ basketball standings with the Clay Center Lady Tigers leading the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 12-3, 8-1 record while the Wamego Lady Raiders are currently in 2nd place in the NCKL with a 10-4, 7-1 record.

On the boys’ side in the NCKL, the Rock Creek Mustangs lead the way with 12-1, 5-0 record while the Concordia Panthers are currently in 2nd place with a 10-4, 6-1 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 61-24 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 58-25 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Wamego 54-29 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 56-43 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team finished in 5th place with 96.5 points on Friday in the Phillipsburg tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished in 3rd place with 96.5 points on Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 54-46 in an NCKL match-up against Marysville on Monday. The Lady Irish lost 56-30 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 49-35 against Valley Heights on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 66-25 against Marysville on Monday. The Irish lost 71-20 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Fighting Irish earned their first win of the season on Friday as they defeated Valley Heights 51-50 in overtime. … The Lady Irish wrestling team lost 31-30 on Thursday in a dual against Wamego. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 44-36 against Wamego in an NCKL dual on Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Chapman 56-30 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 58-25 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 71-20 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Abilene 56-43 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team lost 40-35 against Rock Creek in an NCKL dual on Thursday. The Tigers finished in 19th with 28.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 39-32 against Marysville on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 59-38 against Wamego on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Marysville 63-54 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Wamego 63-53 on Friday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Marysville 64-17 on Thursday in an NCKL dual. The Panthers finished in 9th place with 81.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Chapman 54-46 in an NCKL showdown on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Concordia 39-32 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 59-38 against Rock Creek on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 59-39 on Saturday against Centralia. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 66-25 on Monday. The Bulldogs lost 63-54 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 54-45 against Rock Creek on Friday. The Bulldogs defeated Centralia 82-78 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished in 4th place with 103.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 64-17 against Concordia in an NCKL dual on Thursday. The Bulldogs finished in 6th place with 118.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 35-29 against Council Grove on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Marysville 59-38 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 79-44 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Marysville 54-45 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team won the Silver Lake tournament on Saturday with 155.0 points. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team defeated Clay Center 40-35 on Thursday in an NCKL dual. The Mustangs finished in 7th place with 87.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Abilene 61-24 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Concordia 59-38 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 54-29 against Abilene on Tuesday. The Red Raiders lost 63-53 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team defeated Chapman 31-30 in a dual on Thursday. The Lady Raiders finished in 13th place with 53.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team defeated Chapman 44-36 on Thursday in an NCKL dual. The Raiders finished in 11th place with 71.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 8 1 12 3

Wamego 7 1 10 4

Rock Creek 4 1 9 4

Marysville 4 5 6 8

Abilene 2 5 3 11

Concordia 1 6 2 12

Chapman 0 7 2 13

Monday, February 3

Marysville 54, Chapman 46

Tuesday, February 4

Wamego 61, Abilene 24

Clay Center 56, Chapman 30

Marysville 39, Concordia 32

Council Grove 35, Rock Creek 29

Friday, February 7

Clay Center 58, Abilene 25

Wamego 59, Concordia 38

Rock Creek 52, Marysville 43

Valley Heights 49, Chapman 35

Saturday, February 8

Centralia 59, Marysville 39

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 5 0 12 1

Concordia 6 1 10 4

Abilene 5 2 10 4

Clay Center 6 3 11 4

Wamego 2 6 4 10

Marysville 2 7 7 8

Chapman 0 7 1 14

Monday, February 3

Marysville 66, Chapman 25

Tuesday, February 4

Abilene 54, Wamego 29

Clay Center 71, Chapman 20

Concordia 63, Marysville 54

Rock Creek 79, Council Grove 44

Friday, February 7

Clay Center 56, Abilene 43

Concordia 63, Wamego 53

Rock Creek 54, Marysville 45

Chapman 51, Valley Heights 50 OT

Saturday, February 8

Marysville 82, Centralia 78