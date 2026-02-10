PREP – NCKL Winter Week 11 Recap

With the 2026 winter postseason on the horizon the North Central Kansas League teams are working on fine-tuning their approach to make the most out of the 2025-26 winter athletic season.

The Rock Creek boys’ basketball team continues to lead the NCKL boys’ basketball standings with a 17-0, 7-0 record while Concordia is in 2nd at 13-3, 7-1 and Clay Center is in third place with a 9-6, 6-3 record.

Wamego continues to lead the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 16-2, 8-0 record, followed by Rock Creek at 13-4, 6-1 and Concordia at 9-7, 5-3.

Here is a look at what each of the NCKL winter teams did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball team lost 71-25 against Wamego on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost 36-26 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Wamego 56-43 on Tuesday. The Cowboys lost 72-55 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team lost 60-18 against Chapman on Thursday. … The Cowboy wrestling team finished 5th with 96.0 points on Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost to Clay Center 39-31 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 53-49 against Valley Heights on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 57-31 against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Irish defeated Valley Heights 44-39 on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team defeated Abilene 60-18 on Thursday. The Lady Irish defeated Wamego 42-41 on Thursday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ wrestling team lost 52-10 against Wamego on Thursday. The Irish finished 19th with 53.5 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Chapman 39-31 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 36-26 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 57-31 on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated Abilene 72-55 on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 57-24 on Thursday. The Lady Tigers finished 2nd with 143.5 points on Saturday in the Circle tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 50-28 on Thursday. The Tigers finished 3rd with 165.5 points on Saturday in the Circle tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Marysville 59-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 57-38 against Wamego on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Marysville 65-51 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Wamego 68-61 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team hosted an NCKL dual against Marysville on Thursday. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team finished 15th with 76.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost to Concordia 59-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 57-47 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Bulldog boys’ basketball team lost 67-51 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 68-42 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team finished 10th with 59.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 74.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team defeated Council Grove 61-23 on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs defeated Marysville 57-47 on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Council Grove 64-32 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Marysville 68-42 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team lost 57-24 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Lady Mustangs finished 2nd with 142.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wresting team lost 50-28 against Clay Center on Thursday. The Mustangs finished 11th with 64.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Abilene 71-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Concordia 57-38 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 56-43 against Abilene on Tuesday. The Red Raiders lost 68-61 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Raider wrestling team lost 42-41 against Chapman on Thursday. The Lady Raiders won the Silver Lake tournament on Saturday with 165.5 points. … The Red Raider boys’ wrestling team defeated Chapman 52-10 on Thursday. The Red Raiders finished 8th with 114.0 points on Saturday in the Rose Hill tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 7 0 17 0

Concordia 7 1 13 3

Clay Center 6 3 9 6

Marysville 4 5 6 10

Wamego 2 6 5 13

Abilene 2 6 4 12

Chapman 0 7 1 16

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 8 0 16 2

Rock Creek 6 1 13 4

Concordia 5 3 9 7

Clay Center 4 5 4 11

Marysville 3 6 6 10

Chapman 2 5 10 7

Abilene 0 8 3 13