PREP – NCKL Winter Week 10 recap

With Marysville’s Lady Bulldogs finishing with a 1-2 record Saturday night in the Hiawatha mid-eason basketball tournament, the North Central Kansas League is now complete with all of its 2024-25 mid-season basketball tournaments and is now heading into the home stretch of the regular season, getting ready for the 2025 postseason.

As the NCKL prepares for the 2025 postseason, the Clay Center Lady Tigers currently lead the NCKL girls’ basketball standings with a 10-4, 6-1 record while Wamego sits in 2nd place with an 8-4, 5-1 record. The Rock Creek Mustang boys currently lead the NCKL boys’ standings with a 10-1, 4-0 record while Abilene sits in 2nd with a 9-3, 4-1 marks and Concordia is in 3rd with an 8-4, 4-1 record.

The first teams to see 2025 postseason action will be the NCKL girls’ wrestling teams while the NCKL boys’ wrestling teams will follow shortly after and as the wrestling teams finish up their season the NCKL basketball teams will be settling in with their 2025 postseason experience.

But, there is still more regular season action to finish off before those activities come.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl basketball lost 54-37 against Halstead on Tuesday. The Cowgirls defeated Chapman 40-37 on Friday. … The Cowboy basketball team defeated Halstead 68-52 on Tuesday. The Cowboys defeated Chapman 79-43 on Friday. … The Cowgirl wrestling team picked up a pair of NCKL dual victories on Thursday as they defeated Wamego 53-12 and defeated Chapman 42-26. The Cowgirls finished 4th with 120.5 points in the Washburn Rural tournament. … The Cowboy wrestling team defeated Wamego 64-18 on Thursday in an NCKL dual.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish basketball team lost 39-33 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost 40-37 against Abilene on Friday. … The Fighting Irish boys’ basketball team lost 78-23 against Concordia on Tuesday. The Irish lost 79-43 against Abilene on Friday. … The Lady Irish wrestling team finished 11th with 76.5 points in the Washburn Rural tournament.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger basketball team defeated Concordia 43-31 on Friday. … The Tiger boys’ basketball team lost 56-54 against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team defeated Marysville 51-5 in an NCKL dual on Thursday. The Lady Tigers finished in 13th place with 64.0 points in the Washburn Rural tournament. … The Tiger boys’ wrestling team defeated Marysville 60-23 in an NCKL dual on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther basketball team defeated Chapman 39-33 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers lost 43-31 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Panther boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 78-23 on Tuesday. The Panthers defeated Clay Center 56-54 on Friday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 54-24 against Rock Creek in an NCKL dual on Thursday. The Lady Panthers finished 7th with 68.5 points in the Junction City tournament. … The Panther boys’ wrestling team defeated Rock Creek 75-6 on Thursday in an NCKL dual.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 50-23 against Lafayette on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hiawatha tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 60-57 against Hiawatha in the 2nd round on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Jackson Heights 50-32 in the final round on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team lost 51-5 against Clay Center in an NCKL dual on Thursday. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team lost 60-23 against Clay Center in an NCKL dual on Thursday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang basketball team lost 50-49 against Silver Lake on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost 54-46 against Wamego on Friday. … The Mustang boys’ basketball team defeated Silver Lake 58-57 on Tuesday. The Mustangs defeated Wamego 57-37 on Friday. … The Lady Mustang wrestling team defeated Concordia 54-24 on Thursday in an NCKL dual. The Lady Mustangs finished 11th with 76.0 points in the Washburn Rural tournament. … The Mustang boys’ wrestling team lost 75-6 against Concordia on Thursday in an NCKL dual.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider basketball team defeated Rock Creek 54-46 on Friday. … The Red Raider boys’ basketball team lost 57-37 against Rock Creek on Friday. … The Red Raider wrestling team lost 64-18 against Abilene on Thursday in an NCKL dual. The Raiders finished 11th with 75.5 points in the Baldwin tournament.

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 6 1 10 3

Wamego 5 1 8 4

Rock Creek 3 1 8 3

Marysville 2 4 4 6

Concordia 1 4 2 10

Abilene 2 3 3 9

Chapman 0 5 2 10

Tuesday, January 28

Halstead 54, Abilene 37

Concordia 39, Chapman 33

Silver Lake 50, Rock Creek 49

Lafayette 50, Marysville 23 – Hiawatha tournament

Friday, January 31

Abilene 40, Chapman 37

Clay Center 43, Concordia 31

Wamego 54, Rock Creek 46

Saturday, February 1

Marysville 50, Jackson Heights 32 – Hiawatha tournament

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 4 0 10 1

Abilene 4 1 9 3

Concordia 4 1 8 4

Clay Center 4 3 9 4

Wamego 2 4 4 8

Marysville 1 5 5 6

Chapman 0 5 0 12

Tuesday, January 28

Abilene 68, Halstead 52

Concordia 78, Chapman 23

Rock Creek 58, Silver Lake 57

Friday, January 31

Abilene 79, Chapman 43

Concordia 56, Clay Center 54

Rock Creek 57, Wamego 37