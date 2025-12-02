PREP – NCKL Winter Week 1 Recap

With the 2025 fall high school athletic season finishing this past weekend, teams don’t get much time to rest as the 2025-26 winter season begins this week with the North Central Kansas League seeing four of its basketball teams open the season on Tuesday when Abilene’s boys and girls teams play at Holton while the Chapman boys and girls will open at Riley County on Tuesday.

The NCKL had two boys basketball teams qualify for the Class 4A state tournament last season and one of those teams, the Rock Creek Mustangs, eliminated the other, the Abilene Cowboys.

Rock Creek finished in 2nd place in the 4A state tournament and won the 2025 NCKL championship.

The NCKL girls had one team, the Clay Center Lady Tigers, qualify for the Class 4A state tournament, but the Lady Tigers were eliminated after the first round.

The Lady Tigers finished in 2nd place in the NCKL last season, behind Rock Creek, which won the NCKL regular season championship, but lost in their sub-state championship game.

Abilene led the way for the NCKL on the wrestling mats last season as the Cowboys finished 5th at the Class 4A state tournament while the Cowgirls finished in 6th place. The Cowboys were followed, in the NCKL, at the 4A state tournament by Concordia, who finished in 15th place while the Cowgirls were followed by Chapman, which finished in 7th place.

Here is a look at when each of the NCKL winter teams are scheduled to begin their seasons:

ABILENE

The Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams open their seasons on Tuesday at Holton. … The Cowboy and Cowgirl wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday with an NCKL dual against Concordia.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish and Lady Irish basketball teams open their season on Tuesday at Riley County. … The Fighting Irish and Lady Irish wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday with an NCKL dual against Clay Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Tiger and Lady Tiger basketball teams open the season on Friday at Riley County. The Tiger and Lady Tiger wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday with an NCKL dual at Chapman.

CONCORDIA

The Panther and Lady Panther basketball teams open the season Friday at Beloit. … The Panther and Lady Panther wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday with an NCKL dual at Abilene.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog boys and Lady Bulldog basketball teams open the season on Thursday when they host Valley Heights. … The Lady Bulldog wrestling team will open the season on Saturday in the Rock Creek tournament. … The Bulldog boys’ wrestling team will open the season on Friday in the Riley County tournament.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang and Lady Mustang basketball teams open the season Friday at Jefferson County North. … The Mustang and Lady Mustang wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday with an NCKL dual at Wamego.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams open the season on Thursday at Topeka High. … The Red Raider and Lady Raider wrestling teams will open the season with an NCKL dual against Rock Creek.

2024-25 NCKL Boys Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 2

Abilene at Holton

Chapman at Riley County

Thursday, December 4

Valley Heights at Marysville

Wamego at Topeka High

Friday, December 5

Circle at Abilene

Chapman at Clearwater

Clay Center at Riley County

Concordia at Beloit

Sabetha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Jeff County North

2024-25 NCKL Girls Basketball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 2

Abilene at Holton

Chapman at Riley County

Thursday, December 4

Valley Heights at Marysville

Wamego at Topeka High

Friday, December 5

Circle at Abilene

Chapman at Clearwater

Clay Center at Riley County

Concordia at Beloit

Sabetha at Marysville

Rock Creek at Jeff County North