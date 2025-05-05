PREP – NCKL Week 7 Recap

As high school sports across the state of Kansas head into the home stretch of the 2025 spring season there is now some slight separation beginning to show in the standings in the North Central Kansas League.

The Wamego Lady Raiders currently lead the NCKL softball standing with a 10-3, 7-1 record while Chapman is in second place with a 17-3, 8-2 record.

The Rock Creek Mustangs currently sit atop the NCKL baseball standings with a 16-5, 10-2 record while the Clay Center Tigers are currently second with a 12-6, 7-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team swept Riley County 13-2 and 10-5 on Tuesday. The Cowgirls split a doubleheader with Concordia on Thursday, losing the first game 2-0 but winning the second game 12-4. The Cowgirls were swept 5-3 and 5-2 by Buhler on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team swept Riley County 14-7, 19-6 on Tuesday. The Cowboys split a doubleheader with Buhler on Friday, winning the first game 5-4 but losing the second game 8-5.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Council Grove 12-2 and 11-2 on Tuesday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split a doubleheader with Council Grove on Tuesday as they won the first game 6-2 but lost the second game 11-4.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 9-4 and 13-7 by Marysville on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers were swept 11-0 and 6-4 by Rock Creek on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Marysville 11-7 and 14-0 on Tuesday. The Tigers were swept 6-1 and 4-1 by Rock Creek on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Thursday, winning the first game 2-0 but losing the second game 12-4. The Lady Panthers swept a doubleheader against Minneapolis on Friday, winning both games by 5-3 counts, with the 2nd game going extra innings. … The Panther baseball team swept Minneapolis 20-2 and 27-0 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Clay Center 9-4 and 13-7 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 11-7 and 14-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team got swept 5-4 and 4-3 in extra innings by Santa Fe Trail on Monday. The Lady Mustangs swept Clay Center 11-0 and 6-4 on Friday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Clay Center 6-1 and 4-1 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team split a doubleheader with Silver Lake on Tuesday, losing the first game 1-0 in extra innings but winning the second game 7-4. … The Red Raider baseball team lost 5-4 against Washburn Rural on Thursday.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 7 1 10 3

Chapman 8 2 17 3

Rock Creek 8 4 14 6

Marysville 4 6 9 7

Clay Center 2 6 4 14

Concordia 2 6 8 9

Abilene 1 7 4 16

Monday, April 28

Santa Fe Trail 4, Rock Creek 3

Santa Fe Trail 5, Rock Creek 4, Extra innings

Tuesday, April 29

Abilene 13, Riley County 2

Abilene 10, Riley County 5

Chapman 12, Council Grove 2

Chapman 11, Council Grove 2

Marysville 9, Clay Center 4

Marysville 13, Clay Center 7

Silver Lake 1, Wamego 0, Extra innings

Wamego 7, Silver Lake 4

Thursday, May 1

Concordia 2, Abilene 0

Abilene 12, Concordia 4

Friday, May 2

Concordia 5, Minneapolis 3

Concordia 5, Minneapolis 3, Extra innings

Buhler 5, Abilene 3

Buhler 5, Abilene 2

Rock Creek 11, Clay Center 0

Rock Creek 6, Clay Center 4

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 10 2 16 5

Clay Center 7 3 12 6

Abilene 4 4 12 8

Wamego 4 4 6 6

Chapman 3 5 10 8

Concordia 3 5 11 5

Marysville 1 9 7 10

Tuesday, April 29

Abilene 14, Riley County 7

Abilene 19, Riley County 6

Chapman 6, Council Grove 2

Council Grove 11, Chapman 4

Clay Center 11, Marysville 7

Clay Center 14, Marysville 0

Thursday, May 1

Washburn Rural 5, Wamego 4

Friday, May 2

Abilene 5, Buhler 4

Buhler 8, Abilene 5

Rock Creek 6, Clay Center 1

Rock Creek 4, Clay Center 1

Concordia 20, Minneapolis 2

Concordia 27, Minneapolis 0