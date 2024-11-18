Prep NCKL Week 13 recap

The 2024 fall season in the North Central Kansas League is now complete.

The NCKL was reduced to just one team this past week, the Wameg Red Raider football team, but the Red Raiders lost their Class 4A quarterfinals.

The Red Raiders finished 2024 as the NCKL champions after putting together a 9-2, 5-1 record while the Clay Center Lady Tigers were the NCKL volleyball champions after compiling a 37-5, 12-0 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past season:

ABILENE

The Cowboy football team finished the 2024 season with a 3-6, 2-4 record and in fifth place in the NCKL. … The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 11-23, 3-9 record and finished 6th in the NCKL.

CHAPMAN

The Fighting Irish football team finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, -6 record and finished 7th in the NCKL. … The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 1-39, 0-12 record and finished 7th in the NCKL.

CLAY CENTER

The Tigers football team finished the season with a 4-7, 3-3 record and finished 4th in the NCKL. … The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 37-5, 12-0 record and won the NCKL championship.

CONCORDIA

The Panther football team finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and finished 6th in the NCKL. … The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 23-17, 8-4 record and finished third in the NCKL.

MARYSVILLE

The Bulldog football team finished the 2024 season with a 6-3, 4-2 record and finished third in the NCKL. … The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 13-22, 5-7 record and fourth in the NCKL.

ROCK CREEK

The Mustang football team finished its first year in the NCKL with an 8-2, 5-1 record and finished second in the NCKL. … The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 39-5, 10-2 record and finished 2nd in the NCKL.

WAMEGO

The Red Raider football team saw its 2024 season come to an end Friday night when they lost 28-14 against Buhler in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. The Red Raiders finished the season with a 9-2, 5-1 record and finished as the NCKL champions. … The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2024 season with a 12-23, 4-8 record and was fifth in the NCKL.

2024 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 5 1 9 1

Rock Creek 5 1 8 2

Marysville 4 2 6 3

Clay Center 3 3 4 7

Abilene 2 4 3 6

Concordia 1 5 1 8

Chapman 0 6 2 7

Friday, November 15

Buhler 28, Wamego 14