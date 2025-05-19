PREP – NCKL Spring Week 10 Recap

The North Central Kansas League’s 2025 Spring regular season is now complete and the NCKL has already begun postseason action in baseball, where the Marysville Bulldogs earned a 1st-round Regional victory. The rest of the NCKL, minus the Abilene Cowgirl softball team, will begin postseason action this week.

The Cowgirls failed to qualify for the Class 4A softball regional tournament.

The Wamego Lady Raiders and Chapman Lady Irish shared the 2025 regular season NCKL crown with identical 10-2 NCKL records and a doubleheader split between the two teams.

Wamego finished the regular season with a 17-4 overall record while Chapman finished with a 21-5 overall record.

Rock Creek won the 2025 NCKL baseball title with a 19-6, 10-2 record while Clay Center finished in 12nd place in the NCKL with a 16-6, 9-3 record.

The Marysville baseball team was the first NCKL team to begin the 2025 postseason as the Bulldogs kept their season alive on Friday with a 16-5 victory against Maur Hill Prep in the opening round of the Class 3A regional baseball tournament

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team did not qualify for the 2025 Class 4A regional tournament and finished the season with a 5-19 record. … The Cowboy baseball team will play Concordia on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class 4A regional tournament.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish split a doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the first game 4-1 but winning the second game 10-2. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 8-6 and 8-4 by Wamego on Tuesday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team swept Concordia 5-2 and 6-1 on Monday. The Lady Tigers split a doubleheader with Riley County on Tuesday, losing the first game 9-4 but winning the second game 12-11. … The Tiger baseball team swept Concordia 11-5 and 15-5 on Tuesday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 5-2 and 6-1 by Clay Center on Monday. … The Panther baseball team got swept 11-5 and 15-5 by Clay Center on Tuesday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Nemaha Central 7-1 and 7-6 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team opened the Class 3A regional tournament on Friday with a 16-5 victory against Maur Hill Prep.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team will host El Dorado on Thursday in the first round of the Class 4A regional tournament. … The Mustang baseball team swept Tonganoxie 10-4 and 7-4 on Tuesday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raiders split a doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the opener 4-1 but losing the second game 10-2. The Lady Raiders won two games on Thursday, defeating Shawnee Heights 2-0 in extra innings and defeating Olathe South 9-8. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Chapman 8-6 and 8-4 on Tuesday.

.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 10 2 17 4

Chapman 10 2 21 5

Rock Creek 8 4 15 6

Marysville 6 6 11 9

Clay Center 4 6 6 14

Concordia 2 10 8 13

Abilene 2 10 5 19

Monday, May 12

Clay Center 5, Concordia 2

Clay Center 6, Concordia 1

Tuesday, May 13

Wamego 4, Chapman 1

Chapman 10, Wamego 2

Riley County 9, Clay Center 4

Clay Center 12, Riley County 11

Marysville 7, Nemaha Central 1

Marysville 7, Nemaha Central 6

Thursday, May 15

Wamego 2, Shawnee Heights 0, extra innings

Wamego 9, Olathe South 8

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 10 2 19 6

Clay Center 9 3 16 6

Abilene 6 6 14 10

Wamego 7 5 11 7

Concordia 5 7 13 7

Chapman 4 8 11 11

Marysville 1 11 9 13

Tuesday, May 13

Clay Center 11, Concordia 5

Clay Center 15, Concordia 5

Wamego 8, Chapman 6

Wamego 8, Chapman 4

Rock Creek 10, Tonganoxie 4

Rock Creek 7, Tonganoxie 4

Friday, May 16

Marysville 16, Maur Hill Prep 5