PREP – NCKL Spring Week 8 Recap

With the North Central Kansas League now in the final month of the 2025 Spring sports season, top teams are emerging in the NCKL baseball and softball standings.

In the final month there are only five teams winning NCKL records.

The Rock Creek Mustangs lead the way in the NCKL baseball standings with a 17-6, 10-3 record while Clay Center is in second place with 14-6, 7-3. The other five NCKL baseball teams have a .500 NCKL record or worse.

The Wamego Lady Raiders lead the NCKL softball standings with a 14-3, 9-1 record while Chapman is in 2nd with a 20-4, 9-3 record and Rock Creek sits in third place at 15-6, 8-4. The other four NCKL softball teams have a .500 NCKL record or worse.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, losing the first game 10-0 but winning the second game 5-4. The Cowgirls were swept 11-0 and 7-0 by Wamego on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, losing the first game 7-4 but winning the second game 8-4. The Cowboys split a doubleheader with Wamego on Friday, winning the first game 7-5 but losing the second game 10-6.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, winning the first game 10-0 but losing the second game 5-4. The Lady Irish swept St. Mary’s 9-0 and 13-6 on Thursday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, winning the first game 7-4 but losing the second game 8-4. The Irish were swept 4-2 and 1-0 by St. Mary’s on Thursday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team is scheduled to close the regular season this week by playing a doubleheader at Concordia on Monday and hosting Riley County in a doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Beloit 16-5 and 14-2 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 5-0 and 17-7 by Marysville in a doubleheader on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team swept Marysville 4-1 and 17-2 on Tuesday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Concordia 5-0 and 17-7 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 3-1 and 10-8 by Centralia on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 4-1 and 17-2 by Concordia on Tuesday. The Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Centralia on Friday, losing the first game 7-6 but winning the second game 14-4.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Junction 8-0 and 10-6 on Tuesday. … The Mustang baseball team lost 4-2 against Andover on Friday in the Andover Central tournament. The Mustangs defeated Andover Central 4-1 on Saturday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Topeka Seaman 4-0 and 6-4 on Thursday. The Lady Raiders swept Abilene 11-0 and 7-0 on Friday. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Baldwin 4-1 and 7-6 in extra innings on Monday. The Red Raiders split a doubleheader with Abilene on Friday, losing the first game 7-5, but winning the second 10-6.

.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Wamego 9 1 14 3

Chapman 9 3 20 4

Rock Creek 8 4 15 6

Marysville 6 6 11 9

Clay Center 2 6 4 14

Concordia 2 8 8 11

Abilene 2 10 5 19

Tuesday, May 6

Chapman 10, Abilene 0

Abilene 5, Chapman 4

Marysville 5, Concordia 0

Marysville 17, Concordia 7

Rock Creek 8, Junction City 6

Rock Creek 10, Junction City 0

Thursday, May 8

Chapman 9, St. Mary’s 0

Chapman 10, St. Mary’s 6

Wamego 4, Topeka Seaman 0

Wamego 6, Topeka Seaman 4

Friday, May 9

Wamego 11, Abilene 0

Wamego 7, Abilene 0

Centralia 3, Marysville 1

Centralia 10, Marysville 8

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 10 2 17 6

Clay Center 7 3 14 6

Abilene 6 6 14 10

Concordia 5 5 13 5

Wamego 5 5 9 7

Chapman 4 6 11 9

Marysville 1 11 8 13

Monday, May 5

Wamego 4, Baldwin 1

Wamego 7, Baldwin 6, extra innings

Tuesday, May 6

Chapman 7, Abilene 4

Abilene 8, Chapman 4

Concordia 4, Marysville 1

Concordia 17, Marysville 2

Friday, May 9

Clay Center 16, Beloit 5

Clay Center 14, Beloit 2

Abilene 7, Wamego 5

Wamego 10, Abilene 6

Centralia 7, Marysville 6

Marysville 14, Centralia 4

Andover 4, Rock Creek 2 – Andover Central Tournament

Saturday, May 10

Rock Creek 4, Andover Central 1 – Andover Central Tournament