PREP – NCKL Spring Week 6 Recap

Things are beginning to separate in the North Central Kansas League 2025 spring standings as the teams settled into the middle portion of the spring campaign.

Chapman continues to lead the NCKL softball standings with a 17-1, 8-0 record while the Wamego Lady Raiders are a half-game back with an 8-1, 7-1 record.

Rock Creek and Clay Center are the top two teams in the NCKL baseball standings as the Mustangs currently stand with a 14-5, 8-2 record while the Tigers are in second place with a 10-4, 5-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 7-3 and 13-2 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Cowgirls earned their first victory of the season when they split a doubleheader at Hesston on Thursday. The Cowgirls lost the first game 6-5 in extra innings but won the second game 5-4. … The Cowboy baseball team split a doubleheader with Clay Center on Tuesday, winning the first game 11-7 but losing the 2nd game 4-3. The Cowboys swept Hays TMP 7-2 and 10-9 in extra innings on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Concordia 7-0 and 18-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish swept Riley County 8-1 and 5-3 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team swept Concordia on Tuesday, winning 7-2 and 8-5. The Irish split a doubleheader with Riley County on Friday, winning the first game 8-2 but losing the second game 12-2.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 5-4 in extra innings and 14-3 by Southeast of Saline on Monday. The Lady Tigers swept Abilene 7-3 and 13-2 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday as the Tigers lost the first game 11-7 but won the 2nd game 4-3.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team was swept 7-0 and 18-1 by Chapman on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team got swept 7-2 and 8-5 by Chapman on Tuesday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 1-0 and 6-4 by Wamego on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 12-2 against Nemaha Central in a single game on Monday. The Bulldogs were swept 12-1 and 7-4 by Wamego on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept Frankfort 10-8 and 17-8 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team defeated Baldwin 5-0 in a single game on Friday. … The Mustang baseball team split a doubleheader with Junction on Tuesday as they won the first game 7-2 but lost the second game 11-2. The Mustangs went 2-0 in the McPherson tournament on Friday as they defeated Iola 5-1 and McPherson 1-0.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Marysville 1-0 and 6-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Southeast of Saline 11-0 on Friday. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Marysville 12-1 and 7-4 on Tuesday.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 8 0 15 1

Wamego 7 1 9 1

Rock Creek 6 4 12 4

Clay Center 2 4 4 12

Concordia 1 5 5 8

Marysville 2 6 7 7

Abilene 0 6 1 13

Monday, April 1

Southeast of Saline 5, Clay Center 4, Extra innings

Southeast of Saline 14, Clay Center 3

Tuesday, April 22

Clay Center 7, Abilene 3

Clay Center 13, Abilene 2

Wamego 1, Marysville 0

Wamego 6, Marysville 4

Chapman 7, Concordia 0

Chapman 18, Concordia 1

Thursday, April 24

Hesston 6, Abilene 5 – Extra innings

Abilene 5, Hesston 4

Friday, April 25

Chapman 8, Riley Count 1

Chapman 5, Riley County 3

Rock Creek 5, Baldwin 0 Extra innings

Wamego 11, Southeast of Saline 0

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 8 2 14 5

Clay Center 5 1 10 4

Abilene 4 4 9 7

Wamego 4 4 6 5

Chapman 3 5 9 7

Concordia 3 5 7 5

Marysville 1 7 7 8

Monday, April 21

Nemaha Central 12, Marysville 2

Tuesday, April 22

Abilene 11, Clay Center 7

Clay Center 4, Abilene 3

Chapman 7, Concordia 2

Chapman 8, Concordia 5

Wamego 12, Marysville 1

Wamego 7, Marysville 4

Rock Creek 7, Junction 2

Junction City 11, Rock Creek 2

Friday, April 25

Abilene 7, Hays TMP 2

Abilene 10, Hays TMP 9 Extra innings

Chapman 8, Riley County 2

Riley County 12, Chapman 2

Marysville 10, Frankfort 8

Marysville 17, Frankfort 8

Rock Creek 5, Iola 1 – McPherson tournament

Rock Creek 1, McPherson 0 – McPherson tournament