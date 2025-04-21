PREP – NCKL Spring Week 5 Recap

Things are starting to divide in the North Central Kansas League’s 2025 spring standings.

Things are starting to divide, but not by much as Chapman leads the 2025 NCKL softball standings with an 11-1, 6-0 record while Wamego sits in 2nd place with a 6-1, 5-1 record. Rock Creek sits in 3rd place with 11-4, 6-4 and Concordia is in 4th at 5-6, 1-3, Marysville is 7-5. Both Clay Center and Abilene are still searching for their first NCKL wins of the season as Abilene is 0-10, 0-4 while Clay Center is 2-10, 0-4.

The NCKL baseball standings are even murkier as Clay Center leads the way at 9-3, 4-0 while Rock Creek sits in 2nd with an 11-4, 8-2 record. Rock Creek and Clay Center are scheduled to meet head-to-head in an NCKL doubleheader on May 2 in Clay Center.

Abilene and Concordia are both 3-3 in NCKL baseball play with the Panthers sitting at 7-3 overall while the Cowboys are 6-6. Wamego is currently 5th with a 4-5, 2-5 record while Marysville and Chapman both sit with 1-5 NCKL records as the Bulldogs are 5-5 overall and the Fighting Irish are 6-6.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 15-0, 12-9 by Marysville on Tuesday. … The Cowboy baseball team swept Marysville 12-5 and 14-8 on Tuesday. The Cowboys swept Herington 23-1 and 17-0 on Thursday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Rock Creek 2-1 in extra innings and 6-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Thursday, winning the first game 4-3 but suffering their first loss of the season 9-7 in the second game. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 10-0 and 18-1 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Irish split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Thursday, losing the first game 12-10 but winning the second game 11-10.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team earned its first wins of the year on Tuesday by sweeping Beloit 9-4 and 9-7. … The Tiger baseball team swept Hays 5-0 and 8-7 on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 11-0 and 19-1 by Wamego on Tuesday. … The Panther baseball team got swept 10-4 and 5-2 by Wamego on Tuesday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Abilene 15-0 and 12-9 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs got swept 2-1 and 5-2 by Rock Creek on Thursday. … The Bulldog baseball team got swept 12-5 and 14-8 by Abilene on Tuesday. The Bulldogs got swept 10-0 and 8-2 by Rock Creek on Thursday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustangs got swept 2-1 in extra innings and 6-4 by Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs swept Marysville 2-1 and 5-2 on Thursday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Chapman 10-0 and 18-1 on Tuesday. The Mustangs swept Marysville 10-0 and 8-2 on Thursday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Concordia 11-0 and 19-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders defeated Frontenac 2-1 on Saturday in the Chanute tournament. … The Red Raider baseball team swept Concordia 10-4 and 5-2 on Tuesday.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 6 0 11 1

Wamego 5 1 6 1

Rock Creek 6 4 11 4

Concordia 1 3 5 6

Marysville 2 4 7 5

Abilene 0 4 0 10

Clay Center 0 4 2 10

Tuesday, April 15

Marysville 15, Abilene 0

Marysville 12, Abilene 9

Chapman 2, Rock Creek 1, Ex.

Chapman 6, Rock Creek 4

Wamego 11, Concordia 0

Wamego 19, Concordia 1

Clay Center 9, Beloit 4

Clay Center 9, Beloit 7

Thursday, April 17

Rock Creek 2, Marysville 1

Rock Creek 5, Marysville 2

Chapman 4, SE of Saline 3

SE of Saline 9, Chapman 7

Saturday, April 19

Wamego 2, Frontenac 1 – Chanute Tournament

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 9 3

Rock Creek 8 2 11 4

Concordia 3 3 7 3

Abilene 3 3 6 6

Wamego 2 4 4 5

Marysville 1 5 5 5

Chapman 1 5 6 6

Tuesday, April 15

Abilene 12, Marysville 5

Abilene 14, Marysville 8

Rock Creek 10, Chapman 0

Rock Creek 18, Chapman 1

Wamego 10, Concordia 4

Wamego 5, Concordia 2

Thursday, April 17

Rock Creek 10, Marysville 0

Rock Creek 8, Marysville 2

Abilene 23, Herington 1

Abilene 17, Herington 0

SE of Saline 12, Chapman 10

Chapman 11, SE of Saline 10

Clay Center 5, Hays 0

Clay Center 8, Hays 7