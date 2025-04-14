PREP – NCKL Spring Week 4 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has settled into the main portion of the 2025 spring season and the Chapman Lady Irish have made their name known in the softball standings as the only NCKL team in either softball or baseball still protecting an undefeated campaign.

The Lady Irish lead the NCKL softball standings with an 8-0, 4-0 record while the Wamego Lady Raiders are in 2nd place with a 3-1, 3-1 record. The two teams are scheduled to meet head to head on May 13 in the final outing of the regular season.

The NCKL baseball standings are currently being led by the Clay Center Tigers, but it is a group at the top of the standings as the Tigers currently lead with a 7-3, 4-0 record, but the Concordia Panthers and Rock Creek Mustangs, who split a doubleheader on Friday, sit in 2nd and third places as the Panthers have a 7-1, 3-1 record while the Mustangs are 7-4, 4-2.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing 8-0 and 12-1. The Cowgirls were swept 12-0 and 13-8 by Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Cowboy baseball team split a doubleheader with Rock Creek on Tuesday, winning the opener 7-6, but losing the second game 27-10. The Cowboys split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Friday, winning the first game 8-5 in extra innings but losing the second game 11-8.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Marysville on Tuesday, winning 3-0 and 4-3. … The Fighting Irish baseball team split a doubleheader with Marysville on Tuesday, winning the opener 8-7 but losing the second game 16-11. The Irish swept Russell 25-9 and 15-3 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept by Wamego on Monday, losing 15-0 and 8-5. The Lady Tigers were swept 5-1 and 12-3 by Buhler on Friday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Wamego on Monday, winning 4-3 and 7-2. The Tigers split a doubleheader with Buhler on Friday, losing the first game 4-3 but winning the second game 15-8.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team swept Sacred Heart on Monday, winning 8-2 and 10-2. The Lady Panthers split a doubleheader with Rock Creek on Friday, winning the opener 4-2 but losing the second game 12-1. … The Panther baseball team swept Sacred Heart on Monday, winning 15-0 and 4-3. The Panthers split a doubleheader with Rock Creek on Friday, winning the opener 2-1 but losing the second game 4-3.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept by Chapman on Tuesday, losing 3-0 and 4-3. The Lady Bulldogs swept Valley Heights 15-3 and 12-2 on Friday. … The Bulldog baseball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, losing the opener 8-7 but winning the second game 16-11. The Bulldogs swept Valley Heights 12-2 and 11-0 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Atchison County on Monday, winning 25-0 and 15-0. The Lady Mustangs swept Abilene on Tuesday, winning 8-0 and 12-1. The Lady Mustangs split a doubleheader with Concordia on Friday, losing the opener 4-2 but winning the second game 12-1. … The Mustang baseball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, losing the opener 7-6 but winning the 2nd game 27-10. The Mustangs split a doubleheader with Concordia on Friday, losing the opener 2-1 but winning the second game 4-3.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team swept Clay Center on Monday, winning 15-0 and 8-5. … The Red Raider baseball team got swept by Clay Center on Monday, losing 4-3 and 7-2.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 4 0 8 0

Wamego 3 1 3 1

Rock Creek 4 2 9 2

Concordia 1 1 5 3

Marysville 0 2 5 3

Abilene 0 2 0 8

Clay Center 0 4 0 10

Monday, April 7

Concordia 8, Sacred Heat 2

Concordia 10, Sacred Heart 2

Wamego 15, Clay Center 0

Wamego 8, Clay Center 5

Rock Creek 25, Atchison County 0

Rock Creek 15, Atchison County 0

Tuesday, April 8

Rock Creek 8, Abilene 0

Rock Creek 12, Abilene 1

Chapman 3, Marysville 0

Chapman 4, Marysville 3

Friday, April 11

SE of Saline 12, Abilene 0

SE of Saline 13, Abilene 8

Buhler 5, Clay Center 1

Buhler 12, Clay Center 3

Concordia 4, Rock Creek 2

Rock Creek 12, Concordia 1

Marysville 15, Valley Heights 3

Marysville 12, Valley Heights 2

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 7 3

Concordia 3 1 7 1

Rock Creek 4 2 7 4

Marysville 1 1 5 1

Chapman 1 3 5 3

Abilene 1 3 2 6

Wamego 0 4 1 4

Monday, April 7

Concordia 15, Sacred Heart 0

Concordia 4, Sacred Heart 3

Clay Center 4, Wamego 3

Clay Center 7, Wamego 2

Tuesday, April 8

Abilene 7, Rock Creek 6

Rock Creek 27, Abilene 10

Chapman 8, Marysville 7

Marysville 16, Chapman 11

Friday, April 11

Abilene 8, SE of Saline 5, Ex.

SE of Saline 11, Abilene 8

Chapman 25, Russell 9

Chapman 15, Russell 3

Buhler 4, Clay Center 3

Clay Center 15, Buhler 8

Concordia 2, Rock Creek 1

Rock Creek 4, Concordia 3

Marysville 12, Valley Heights 2

Marysville 11, Valley Heights 0