PREP – NCKL Spring Week 4 Recap

As the North Central Kansas League enters the post-Easter portion of the 2026 spring athletic season, teams are beginning to put things together for a stretch to help them propel into the home stretch of the season.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept 14-2, 10-0 by Topeka High on Tuesday. The Cowgirls swept Concordia 11-1, 10-0 on Thursday. … The Cowboy baseball team was swept 6-3, 5-1 by Concordia on Thursday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Clay Center 4-3, 11-7 on Tuesday. The Lady Irish swept Valley Heights 6-0, 7-4 on Thursday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team got swept 12-4, 9-6 on Tuesday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team got swept 4-3, 11-7 by Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers split with Southeast of Saline on Thursday, losing the 1st game 2-0 and winning the 2nd game 9-1. … The Tiger baseball team swept Chapman 12-4, 9-6 on Tuesday. The Tigers were swept 4-3, 9-6 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 7-6, 17-7 by Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers were swept 11-1, 10-0 by Abilene on Thursday. … The Panther baseball team swept Abilene 6-3, 5-1 on Thursday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team is scheduled to return to the field Tuesday afternoon against Chapman. … The Bulldog baseball team returned to the field on Monday with a single game against Nemaha Central.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team returned to the field Monday against Atchison County. … The Mustang baseball team split with Wamego on Thursday, winning the first game 27-16 and losing the 2nd game 6-0.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team returned to the field on Monday with a doubleheader against Clay Center. … Baseball – The Red Raider baseball team split with Rock Creek on Thursday, losing the 1st game 27-16 and winning the 2nd game 6-0.