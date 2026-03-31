PREP – NCKL Spring Week 3 Recap

The 2026 spring season for the North Central Kansas League has now begun in baseball and softball for all seven NCKL schools.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team got swept by Salina South 15-2 and 18-8 on Thursday. … The Cowboy baseball team split with Salina South on Thursday, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 5-1.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team swept Herington 17-0 and 19-0 on Friday. … The Fighting Irish baseball team swept Atchison County 15-1 and 18-3 on Thursday. The Irish swept Hering 23-0 and 18-3 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened the season on Monday with a 7-1, 6-1 sweep against Nemaha Central. The Lady Tigers were swept 10-0 and 11-1 by Salina Central on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team swept Riley County 17-1 and 17-2 on Tuesday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team swept Republic County 7-6 and 5-0 on Friday. … The Panther baseball team swept Republic Countyh 15-0 and 21-0 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Minneapolis on Tuesday, losing the first game 5-0 and winning the 2nd game 9-7. The Lady Bulldogs split with Onaga on Friday, losing the first game 12-5 and winning the 2nd game 15-12. The Lady Raiders defeated Burlington 16-3 on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team opened the season on Monday when they lost 8-4 against Sabetha. The Bulldogs swept Minneapolis 12-0 and 11-3 on Tuesday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team swept Pleasant Ridge 15-0 and 13-3 on Thursday. … The Mustang baseball team swept Hays 6-2 and 10-7 on Tuesday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team got swept by Bishop Carroll 2-1 and 10-8 on Friday. … The Red Raider baseball team lost 8-2 against Shawnee Mission Northwest on Tuesday.