PREP – NCKL Spring Week 2 Recap

The entire North Central Kansas League baseball and softball seasons have begun for their 2025 spring campaigns, except the Wamego Lady Raider softball team.

The Lady Raiders will begin their season this Thursday when they play NCKL rival Rock Creek in a doubleheader.

With more than a week in the books, the NCKL baseball teams have a combined 10-6 record with Chapman and Marysville maintaining 2-0 records. The NCKL softball teams have a combined 9-7 record with Chapman and Concordia holding 2-0 records.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team opened the season getting swept by Salina South on Friday. The Cowgirls lost the opener 18-1 and the 2nd game 7-0. … The Cowboy baseball team got swept by Salina South on Friday, losing 7-6 and 6-1.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team opened the season on Friday with a doubleheader sweep against Heighton. The Lady Irish won 16-0 and 20-3. … The Fighting Irish baseball team swept Herington on Friday, winning 21-0 and 19-0.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened its season on Monday getting swept at Nemaha Central in a pair of 1-run contests. The Lady Tigers lost in the opener 7-6 and dropped the 2nd game 16-15. The Lady Tigers also got swept by Salina Central on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers lost 15-3 and 6-2 on Tuesday. … The Tiger baseball team lost 16-0 against Burlington on Friday in the opening round of the Sabetha tournament. The Tigers lost 5-3 against Tonganoxie on Saturday in the final round of pool play but bounced back to defeat Sabetha 15-5 in the medal round of the tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team opened the season by sweeping Republic County on Friday. The Lady Panthers won 8-5 and 15-4. … The Panther baseball team swept Republic County on Friday, winning 19-0 and 16-0.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team opened the season on Tuesday by sweeping Sabetha, wining 6-2 and 16-6. The Lady Bulldogs split a doubleheader with Onaga on Friday, winning the opener 11-6 but losing the second game 10-2. … The Bulldog baseball team swept Sabetha on Tuesday in its season-opening doubleheader, as they won 13-10 and 16-12.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team opened its season on Thursday by sweeping Pleasant Ridge, winning 23-0 and 21-0. … The Mustang baseball team split its doubleheader with Hays on Tuesday to begin the season. The Mustangs lost the first game 8-1 but came back to win the 2nd game 5-4. The Mustangs lost 14-3 against Topeka Hayden on Friday in the opening round of the Sabetha tournament. The Mustangs closed the tournament on Saturday with back-to-back wins against Burlington, winning 7-0 in the pool play and 6-2 in the medal round.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday against Rock Creek in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Red Raider baseball team won its season opener on Tuesday, defeating Shawnee Mission Northwest 6-4.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 0 0 2 0

Concordia 0 0 2 0

Marysville 0 0 3 1

Rock Creek 0 0 2 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 2

Clay Center 0 0 0 4

Monday, March 24

Nemaha Central 7, Clay Center 6

Nemaha Central 16, Clay Center 15

Tuesday, March 25

Salina Central 15, Clay Center 3

Salina Central 6, Clay Center 2

Concordia 16, Republic County 0

Concordia 18, Republic County 0

Marysville 6, Sabetha 2

Marysville 16, Sabetha 6

Thursday, March 27

Rock Creek 21, Pleasant Ridge 0

Rock Creek 23, Pleasant Ridge 0

Friday, March 29

Salina South 18, Abilene 1

Salina South 7, Abilene 0

Chapman 16, Herington 0

Chapman 20, Herington 3

Marysville 11, Onaga 6

Onaga 10, Marysville 2

Concordia 8, Republic County 5

Concordia 15, Republic County 4

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 0 0 2 0

Marysville 0 0 2 0

Wamego 0 0 1 0

Rock Creek 0 0 3 2

Clay Center 0 0 2 2

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Abilene 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, March 25

Marysville 13, Sabetha 10

Marysville 16, Sabetha 12

Hays 8, Rock Creek 1

Rock Creek 5, Hays 4

Wamego 6, SM Northwest 4

Friday, March 28

Salina South 6, Abilene 1

Salina South 7, Abilene 6

Chapman 21, Herington 0

Chapman 19, Herington 0

Burlington 16, Clay Center 0 at Sabetha Tournament

Topeka Hayden 14, Rock Creek 3 at Sabetha Tournament

Saturday, March 29

Tonganoxie 5, Clay Center 3 at Sabetha Tournament

Clay Center 15, Sabetha 5 at Sabetha tournament

Rock Creek 7, Burlington 0 at Sabetha Tournament

Rock Creek 6, Burlington 2 at Sabetha tournament