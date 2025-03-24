PREP – NCKL Spring Week 1 Recap

The North Central Kansas League will begin its 2025 spring season later this week with high expectations coming from last year.

The NCKL hosts the two defending state champions in both baseball and softball.

The Rock Creek Mustang baseball team will begin its first season competing in the NCKL as the defending Class 4A state champions while the Wamego Lady Raiders will open their 2025 season looking to defend the 2024 Class 4A softball state championship it earned last year.

Here is a look at what each NCKL team did this past week or when they will begin the 2025 season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with a 13-10, 6-4 record. The Cowgirls are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday when they host Salina South in a doubleheader. … The Cowboy baseball team is the defending NCKL champions after going undefeated, 10-0, in NCKL game last year. The Cowboys qualified for the Class 4A state tournament but lost in the 2nd round and finished with a 24-3 record, winning 3rd place at the state tournament. The Cowboys are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Friday when they host Salina South in a doubleheader.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them finish with a 14-8, 5-5 record. The Lady Irish are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday with a doubleheader at Herington. … The Fighting Irish baseball team finished 12-11, 4-6 last year and is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Friday with a doubleheader at Herington.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team finished 10-13, 5-6 last season and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Nemaha Valley. … The Tiger baseball team finished 21-5, 8-2 last year and are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Friday in the Sabetha tournament.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team finished 8-15, 2-8 last year and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on April 1 when they host Beloit in a doubleheader. … The Panther baseball team finished last season with a 7-14, 2-8 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season next Monday when they host Beloit in a doubleheader.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament last season, but lost in the opening round and finished the season with a 15-9, 4-6 record. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday when they host a doubleheader against Sabetha. … The Bulldog baseball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament last year but lost in the opening round and finished the season with a 10-14, 1-9 record. The Bulldogs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Tuesday when they host Sabetha in a doubleheader.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team is coming off a 2024 season that saw them qualify for the Class 4A state tournament but get eliminated in the first round and finish the season with a 13-4-1 record. The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Thursday at Pleasant Ridge. … The Mustangs enter their first season competing in the NCKL as the defending Class 4A state champions. The Mustangs won the 2024 state championship with a 28-1 record. The Mustangs are scheduled to begin the 2025 season Tuesday by hosting Hays.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team is the 2-time defending Class 4A state champion after defending their 2023 state championship last year after compiling a 24-4, 10-0 record. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to begin their defense of the state championship on April 3 with an NCKL doubleheader at Rock Creek. … The Red Raider baseball team finished last year with a 14-9, 5-5 record and is scheduled to begin the 2025 season on Wednesday at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

2025 NCKL Softball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

2025 NCKL Baseball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0