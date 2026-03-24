PREP – NCKL Spring Week 1 Recap

The 2026 North Central Kansas League spring athletic season will begin this week with different events at different places.

Here is a look at when each NCKL baseball and softball team will begin the season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team will open the season on Thursday at Salina South. … The Cowboys baseball team will open the season on Thursday at Salina South.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team will open the season on Friday when they host Herington. … The Fighting Irish baseball team will open the season on Thursday at Atchison County.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team opened the season on Monday by hosting Nemaha Central. … The Tiger baseball team will open the season on Tuesday against Riley County.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team will open the season on Friday against Republic County. … The Panther baseball team will open the season on Friday against Republic County.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team will open the season on Tuesday against Minneapolis. … The Bulldog baseball team opened the season Monday at Sabetha.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team will open the season on Thursday against Pleasant Ridge. … The Mustang baseball team will open the season on Tuesday at Hays.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team will open the season on Friday against Bishop Carroll. … The Red Raider baseball team will open the season on Tuesday at Shawnee Mission Northwest.