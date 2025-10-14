PREP – NCKL Fall Week 9 Recap

Rock Creek High School continues making its mark on the 2025 fall season in the North Central Kansas League fall standings as the Mustang football team and Lady Mustang volleyball team lead their respective leagues as the fall season enters the home stretch.

The Mustang football team improved to 6-0, 4-0 this past Friday night with a 56-14 victory against Marysville while Clay Center defeated Concordia 47-26, Wamego defeated Chapman 55-24 and Abilene defeated Augusta 3-0 in the non-league football contest this past Friday night.

Rock Creek continues to lead the NCKL volleyball standings with a 34-2, 10-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2nd place with a 28-5, 7-3 record, Concordia is third with an 18-15, 5-5 record while Abilene has moved up to the 4th spot with a 10-15, 4-4 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Cowgirls finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Clearwater tournament. The Cowgirls defeated Kingman 2-0 and Wellington 2-1. The Cowgirls lost 2-0 against Wichita Trinity, 2-0 against Hesston and 2-0 against Clay Center. … The Cowboy football team defeated Augusta 3-0 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept by Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Irish finished 0-5 on Saturday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Minneapolis, 2-0 against Haven, 2-0 against Halstead, 2-0 against Rock Creek and 2-0 against Hillsboro. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 55-24 against Wamego on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Tigers swept a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Claflin 2-0 and Smoky Valley 2-0. The Lady Tigers went 5-0 on Saturday in the Clearwater tournament The Lady Tigers defeated Abilene 2-0, Hesston 2-0, Wichita Trinity 2-0, Kingman 2-0 and Wellington 2-0. … The Tiger football team defeated Concordia 47-26 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Panthers split an non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Russell 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Minneapolis. The Lady Panthers went 3-2 on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Royal Valley 2-0, Sabetha 2-0 and Jackson Heights 2-1. The Lady Panthers lost 2-1 against Marysville and 2-1 against Rossville. … The Panther football team lost 47-26 against Clay Center on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished 1-3 on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Concordia 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Rossville, 2-1 against Royal Valley and 2-0 against Jackson Heights. … The Bulldog football team lost 56-14 against Rock Creek on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Mustangs finished 3-2 on Saturday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Chapman 2-0, Minneapolis 2-1 and Haven 2-1. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Hillsboro and 2-0 against Halstead. … The Mustang football team defeated Marysville 56-14 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. … The Red Raider football team defeated Chapman 55-24 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 6 0 4 0

Clay Center 4 2 3 1

Wamego 4 2 3 1

Abilene 4 2 3 2

Concordia 3 3 2 3

Marysville 0 6 0 4

Chapman 0 6 0 4

Friday, October 10

Abilene 3, Augusta 0

Wamego 55, Chapman 24

Rock Creek 56, Marysville 14

Clay Center 47, Concordia 26

Friday, October 17

El Dorado at Abilene

Chapman at Marysville

Wamego at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Concordia

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 10 0 34 2

Rock Creek 7 3 28 5

Concordia 5 5 18 15

Abilene 4 4 10 15

Wamego 3 7 12 19

Chapman 3 7 11 20

Marysville 2 8 7 21