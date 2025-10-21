PREP – NCKL Fall Week 10 Recap

2025 postseason action began Monday night in the North Central Kansas League where the Marysville volleyball team competed in a Class 3A regional tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end with a 1-2, 3rd-place performance in the Jefferson West regional tournament.

The remainder of the NCKL teams will see their postseason volleyball action begin on Saturday with different Class 4A sub-state tournaments.

The NCKL volleyball champion, Clay Center, is joined by NCKL newcomer Rock Creek, as the two NCKL volleyball teams to receive byes in the first rounds of sub-state on Saturday while NCKL rivals Abilene and Concordia will meet up in the first round of another sub-state.

Chapman will face Mulvane in its sub-state opener while Wamego will open against Parsons on Saturday.

Rock Creek wrapped up at least a tie for the NCKL football championship Friday night with a 28-0 victory against Concordia to improve to 7-0, 5-0 this season. Wamego is in 2nd place in the NCKL football standings after defeating Clay Center 28-14 on Friday. The Tigers fell to 4-3, 3-2 and sit in 4th place in the NCKL football standings.

The Abilene Cowboys are in third place in the NCKL football standings after improving to 5-2, 3-2 Friday with a 56-14 victory against El Dorado. Concordia fell to 3-4, 2-5 and sits in fifth place and is followed by Chapman, which earned its first win of the season with a 36-16 victory against Marysville, which sits in 7th place with a 0-7, 0-5 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-1 but losing the 2nd match 2-0. The Cowgirls went 4-1 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Cowgirls defeated Topeka High 2-0, El Dorado 2-0, Buhler 2-1 and Augusta 2-0. The Cowgirls lost 2-1 against Salina Central. The Cowgirls will open Class 4A sub-state action on Saturday when they play NCKL rival Concordia in the opening round. … The Cowboy football team defeated El Dorado 56-14 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, losing the first match 2-1 but winning the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Irish will face Mulvane in the first round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Marysville 36-16 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Tigers received a bye in the first round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday and will play the winner of the Augusta vs. Winfield semifinal for the championship. … The Tiger football team lost 28-14 against Wamego on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Panthers will open Class 4A sub-state play on Saturday when they play NCKL rival Abilene in the opening round. … The Panther football team lost 28-0 against Rock Creek on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end on Monday when they finished 1-2 in the Class 3A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Bishop Ward 2-0, but lost 2-0 against Jefferson West and 2-0 against Riley County. … The Bulldog football team lost 36-16 against Chapman on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Mustangs received a bye in the first round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday and will play the winner of the Baldwin vs. Coffeyville semifinal in the championship match. … The Mustang football team defeated Concordia 28-0 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Louisburg and 2-0 against Ottawa. The Lady Raiders will face Parsons in the first round of the Class 4A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Red Raider football team defeated Clay Center 28-14 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 7 0 5 0

Wamego 5 2 4 1

Abilene 5 2 3 2

Clay Center 4 3 3 2

Concordia 3 4 2 4

Chapman 1 6 1 4

Marysville 0 7 0 5

Friday, October 17

Abilene 56, El Dorado 14

Rock Creek 28, Concordia 0

Chapman 36, Marysville 16

Wamego 28, Clay Center 14

Friday, October 24

Wamego at Abilene

Clay Center at Marysville

Rock Creek at Chapman

Concordia at Norton

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 36 2

Rock Creek 9 3 30 5

Concordia 5 7 18 17

Abilene 5 5 15 17

Chapman 4 8 12 21

Wamego 3 7 12 21

Marysville 2 10 8 25