PREP – NCKL Fall Week 8 Recap

Rock Creek High School continues its control of the North Central Kansas League as the Mustang football team leads the NCKL football standings and the Lady Mustang volleyball team sits in 2nd place in the NCKL volleyball standings.

The Mustangs continue their hold on top of the NCKL football standings after defeating Clay Center 45-7 on Friday to improve to 5-0, 3-0 this season.

The loss drops Clay Center (3-2, 2-1) into a tie with Wamego, who defeated Buhler 27-14 in a non-league contest, for 2nd and 3rd in the NCKL football standings. Abilene sits in 4th place after defeating Marysville 21-6 while Concordia is 5th place with a 3-2, 2-2 record. Marysville and Chapman are each still looking for their first win of the season and sit at 0-5, 0-3 on the season.

The Clay Center Lady Tigers currently lead the NCKL volleyball standings with a 25-2, 8-0 record while the Rock Creek Lady Mustangs are in 2nd place with a 23-3, 5-3 mark and the Concordia Lady Panthers sit in third place with a 13-10, 5-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, losing 2-0 and 2-0 against Clay Center. The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept in a non-league triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Hays and 2-1 against Salina South. … The Cowboy football team defeated Marysville 21-6 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, losing each match 2-0. The Lady Irish defeated Smoky Valley 2-0 on Thursday. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 40-20 against Concordia on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Abilene on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Tigers went 6-0 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Marysville 2-0, Southeast of Saline 2-0, Riley County 2-1, Concordia 2-0, Beloit 2-0 and Riley County 2nd time, 2-0. … The Tiger football team lost 45-7 against Rock Creek on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Chapman on Tuesday, winning each match 2-0. The Lady Panthers went 2-2 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Panthers defeated Southeast of Saline 2-0 and Marysville 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Clay Center and 2-0 against Riley County. … The Panther football team defeated Chapman 40-20 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the first match 2-0, but winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs split a non-league triangular on Thursday, defeating Republic County 2-0 but losing 2-0 against Smith Center. The Lady Bulldogs went 0-4 on Saturday in the Concordia tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Southeast of Saline, 2-0 against Riley County, 2-0 against Clay Center and 2-0 against Marysville. … The Bulldog football team lost 21-6 against Abilene on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday at Wamego. … The Mustang football team improved to 5-0 on the season Friday with a 45-7 victory against Clay Center.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Marysville on Tuesday, winning the first match 2-0 but losing the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Raiders traveled to Basehor-Linwood for a non-league triangular on Wednesday and got swept. The Lady Raiders lost 2-1 against Basehor-Linwood and 2-0 against Silver Lake. … The Red Raider football team defeated Buhler 27-14 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 5 0 3 0

Clay Center 3 2 2 1

Wamego 3 2 2 1

Abilene 3 2 3 2

Concordia 3 2 2 2

Marysville 0 5 0 3

Chapman 0 5 0 3

Friday, October 3

Abilene 21, Marysville 6

Rock Creek 45, Clay Center 7

Concordia 40, Chapman 20

Wamego 27, Buhler 14

Friday, October 10

Abilene at Augusta

Chapman at Wamego

Clay Center at Concordia

Concordia vs. Clay Center

Marysville at Rock Creek

Wamego vs. Chapman

Rock Creek vs. Marysville

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 8 0 25 2

Rock Creek 5 3 23 3

Concordia 5 3 14 10

Chapman 3 5 11 13

Wamego 3 5 12 17

Abilene 2 4 6 12

Marysville 2 8 6 18