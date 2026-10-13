PREP – NCKL Fall Week 8 Recap

The Chapman Fighting Irish football team improved to 5-1 on the season Friday night with a 44-6 victory against Smoky Valley and remains atop the 2026 North Central Kansas Lague football standings.

Wamego defeated Concordia 49-6 in the only intra-NCKL football showdown on Friday as the Red Raiders improved to 4-1, 4-0. Wamego and Chapman are not scheduled to meet up on the football field this season, but the Irish do have a full season scheduled, while the Red Raiders had an open date last week, giving the early edge to the Irish to win the NCKL football title.

Clay Center continues to lead the NCKL volleyball standings with a 32-4, 10-0 record. Rock Creek is in 2nd place with a 16-13, 7-3 record, followed by Chapman in 3rd with an 18-14, 5-5 record and Abilene is in 4th place with a 12-15, 5-7 record.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowgirls went 2-2 on Saturday in the Clearwater tournament. The Cowgirls defeated Clearwater 2-0 and Wichita East 2-0. The Cowgirls lost 2-0 against Hesston and 2-1 against Wellington. … The Cowboy football team lost 19-7 against Augusta on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split with Marysville on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Irish went 2-3 on Saturday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Kingman 2-0 and Wichita Independent 2-0. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Halstead, 2-1 against Hillsboro and 2-1 against Minneapolis. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Smoky Valley 44-6 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Concordia 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers swept a triangular at Central Plains on Thursday, defeating Central Plains 2-0 and Smoky Valley 2-0. … The Tiger football team lost 49-6 against Hesston on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Russell 2-1 and losing 2-1 against Minneapolis. The Lady Panthers went 0-4 on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Holton, 2-1 against Rossville, 2-0 against Sabetha and 2-1 against Wamego. … The Panther football team lost 49-6 against Wamego on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split with Chapman on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and losing the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs went 5-1 on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Horton 2-0, Jackson Heights 2-0, Rossville 2-0, Sabetha 2-1 and Sabetha 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Holton. … The Bulldog football team defeated Riley County 28-0 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept Rock Creek 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Mustang football team defeated Paola 31-14 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team went 3-3 on Saturday in the Sabetha tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Concordia 2-1, Hiawatha 2-0, and Horton 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Holton, 2-0 against Sabetha twice. … The Red Raider football team defeated Concordia 49-6 on Friday.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 4 0 5 1

Wamego 4 0 4 1

Marysville 2 1 4 2

Clay Center 1 2 3 3

Rock Creek 1 2 4 2

Concordia 1 3 1 5

Abilene 1 4 1 5

Friday, October 9

Augusta 19, Abilene 7

Chapman 44, Smoky Valley 6

Hesston 49, Clay Center 8

Wamego 49, Concordia 6

Marysville 28, Riley County 0

Rock Creek 31, Paola 14

Friday, October 16

Augusta at Abilene

Chapman at Smoky Valley

Hesston at Clay Center

Wamego at Concordia

Riley County at Marysville

Paola at Rock Creek

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 10 0 32 4

Rock Creek 7 3 16 13

Chapman 5 5 18 14

Abilene 5 7 12 15

Marysville 4 6 16 18

Wamego 4 6 11 20

Concordia 1 9 3 27