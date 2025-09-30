PREP – NCKL Fall Week 7 Recap

By Christian D Orr September 30, 2025

The Rock Creek Mustangs remain atop the North Central Kansas League football standings as the only NCKL football team remaining protecting an undefeated season.

The Mustangs moved to 4-0 on the season this past Friday night when they defeated Abilene 28-14. The Mustangs are 4-0, 2-0 on the season while Clay Center sits in 2nd place at 34-1, 2-0 after the Tigers defeated Chapman 44-8 this past Friday night. Concordia earned a 7-0 victory against Wamego in the other NCKL showdown this past Friday night.

Topeka Hayden handed Wamego its 2nd loss of the season, 42-6, in the non-NCKL contest Friday.

Clay Center sits atop the NCKL volleyball standings with a 17-2, 6-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2ndd place with a 23-3, 5-3 record. Concordia is third in volleyball with a 10-8, 3-3 record while Chapman sits in 4th place with a 10-11, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team swept Marysville on Tuesday, winning 2-1 and 2-0. … The Cowboy football team lost 28-14 against Rock Creek on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split a non-league triangular at Hays on Thursday. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Hays and defeated Phillipsburg 2-1. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 44-8 against Clay Center on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego, winning 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Tigers defeated Beloit 2-1 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Chapman 44-8 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing 2-0 and 2-0. … The Panther football team defeated Marysville 7-0 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept by Abilene on Tuesday, losing 2-1 and 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 7-0 against Concordia on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball swept Concordia in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, winning 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Mustangs went 5-0 on Saturday in the Wamego tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Holton 2-0, Riley County 2-0, Nemaha Central 2-0, St. Mary’s 2-0 and Circle 2-0. … The Mustang football team defeated Abilene 28-14 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center on Tuesday, losing 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Raiders went 1-3 on Saturday in the tournament they hosted. The Lady Raiders defeated Royal Valley 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Holton, 2-0 against Riley County and 2-0 against Nemaha Central. … The Red Raider football team lost 42-6 against Topeka Hayden on Friday.

 

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Rock Creek         4              0                              2              0

Clay Center         3              1                              2              0

Abilene                 2              2                              2              2

Wamego              2              2                              2              1

Concordia            2              2                              1              2

Marysville           0              4                              0              2

Chapman             0              4                              0              2

Friday, September 26

Rock Creek 28, Abilene 14

Clay Center 44, Chapman 8

Concordia 7, Marysville 0

Topeka Hayden 42, Wamego 6

Friday, October 3

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Buhler at Wamego

 

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL                                     Overall

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Clay Center         6              0                              17           2

Rock Creek         5              3                              23           3

Concordia            3              3                              10           8

Chapman             3              3                              10           11

Abilene                 2              2                              6              8

Wamego              2              4                              11           14

Marysville           1              7                              4              12