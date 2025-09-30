PREP – NCKL Fall Week 7 Recap

The Rock Creek Mustangs remain atop the North Central Kansas League football standings as the only NCKL football team remaining protecting an undefeated season.

The Mustangs moved to 4-0 on the season this past Friday night when they defeated Abilene 28-14. The Mustangs are 4-0, 2-0 on the season while Clay Center sits in 2nd place at 34-1, 2-0 after the Tigers defeated Chapman 44-8 this past Friday night. Concordia earned a 7-0 victory against Wamego in the other NCKL showdown this past Friday night.

Topeka Hayden handed Wamego its 2nd loss of the season, 42-6, in the non-NCKL contest Friday.

Clay Center sits atop the NCKL volleyball standings with a 17-2, 6-0 record while Rock Creek is in 2ndd place with a 23-3, 5-3 record. Concordia is third in volleyball with a 10-8, 3-3 record while Chapman sits in 4th place with a 10-11, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team swept Marysville on Tuesday, winning 2-1 and 2-0. … The Cowboy football team lost 28-14 against Rock Creek on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split a non-league triangular at Hays on Thursday. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Hays and defeated Phillipsburg 2-1. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 44-8 against Clay Center on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego, winning 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Tigers defeated Beloit 2-1 on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Chapman 44-8 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing 2-0 and 2-0. … The Panther football team defeated Marysville 7-0 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept by Abilene on Tuesday, losing 2-1 and 2-0. … The Bulldog football team lost 7-0 against Concordia on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball swept Concordia in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, winning 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Mustangs went 5-0 on Saturday in the Wamego tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Holton 2-0, Riley County 2-0, Nemaha Central 2-0, St. Mary’s 2-0 and Circle 2-0. … The Mustang football team defeated Abilene 28-14 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center on Tuesday, losing 2-0 and 2-0. The Lady Raiders went 1-3 on Saturday in the tournament they hosted. The Lady Raiders defeated Royal Valley 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Holton, 2-0 against Riley County and 2-0 against Nemaha Central. … The Red Raider football team lost 42-6 against Topeka Hayden on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 4 0 2 0

Clay Center 3 1 2 0

Abilene 2 2 2 2

Wamego 2 2 2 1

Concordia 2 2 1 2

Marysville 0 4 0 2

Chapman 0 4 0 2

Friday, September 26

Rock Creek 28, Abilene 14

Clay Center 44, Chapman 8

Concordia 7, Marysville 0

Topeka Hayden 42, Wamego 6

Friday, October 3

Abilene at Marysville

Clay Center at Rock Creek

Concordia at Chapman

Buhler at Wamego

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 6 0 17 2

Rock Creek 5 3 23 3

Concordia 3 3 10 8

Chapman 3 3 10 11

Abilene 2 2 6 8

Wamego 2 4 11 14

Marysville 1 7 4 12