PREP – NCKL Fall Week 6 Recap

With three weeks of 2025 fall competition in the books, the Rock Creek Mustangs are the only North Central Kansas League football team still protecting an undefeated season.

The Mustangs improved to 3-0, 1-0 this past Friday night with a 68-0 victory against Bonner Springs. Abilene defeated Concordia 27-23 while Wamego defeated Marysville 34-0 in the only intra-NCKL showdowns this past Friday night.

Riley County defeated Chapman 7-0 and Clay Center defeated Louisburg 34-7 in the other NCKL football games in week 3.

Clay Center leads the NCKL volleyball standings with a 14-2, 4-0 record while Concordia is in second with a 10-7, 3-1 record while Rock Creek is currently third with a 16-3, 3-3 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Cowgirls lost each match 2-0. The Cowgirls split a non-conference triangular at Wichita Collegiate on Thursday. The Cowgirls defeated Wichita Collegiate 2-1 but lost 2-0 against Wichita Trinity. … The Cowboy football team defeated Concordia 27-23 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Marysville on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost the opener 2-1 but rebounded and won the nightcap 2-1. The Lady Irish went 4-1 on Saturday in the Republic County tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Republic County 2-1, Clifton-Clyde 2-1, Council Grove 2-0 and Smith Center 2-0. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Hanover. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 7-0 against Riley County on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team lost a non-conference match against Washburn Rural 2-1 on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team defeated Louisburg 34-7 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers won the opener 2-0 but lost the 2nd match 2-0. The Panthers swept Southeast of Saline Thursday night in a non-conference doubleheader, winning each match 2-0. … The Panther football team lost 27-23 against Abilene on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs won the opener 2-1 but lost the 2nd match 2-1. … The Bulldog football team lost 34-0 against Wamego on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball swept Abilene in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs won each match 2-0. … The Mustang football team defeated Bonner Springs 68-0 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Concordia on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders lost the opener 2-0 but rebounded and won the nightcap 2-0. The Lady Raiders went 3-2 on Saturday in the Rossville tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Osage City 2-0, Rossville 2-0 and Valley Falls 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Jefferson West and 2-0 against Silver Lake. … The Red Raider football team defeated Marysville 34-0 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 3 0 1 0

Clay Center 2 1 1 0

Abilene 2 1 2 1

Wamego 2 1 2 1

Marysville 0 3 0 1

Chapman 0 3 0 1

Concordia 1 2 0 2

Friday, September 19

Abilene 27, Concordia 23

Wamego 34, Marysville 0

Riley County 7, Chapman 0

Clay Center 34, Louisburg 7

Rock Creek 68, Bonner Springs 0

Friday, September 26

Rock Creek at Abilene

Chapman at Clay Center

Marysville at Concordia

Wamego at Topeka Hayden

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 14 2

Concordia 3 1 10 6

Rock Creek 3 3 16 3

Chapman 3 3 9 10

Wamego 2 2 10 9

Marysville 1 5 4 10

Abilene 0 2 4 8