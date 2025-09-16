PREP – NCKL Fall Week 4 Recap

The defending North Central Kansas League football champions, the Rock Creek Mustangs, took a step towards repeating as champions this past Friday night when the Mustangs scored their first NCKL victory of the 2025 season with a 21-13 victory against Wamego

The Mustangs joined Abilene as the only two NCKL schools with intra-league victories in the second week of the regular season as the Cowboys won the intra-Dickinson County showdown with a 16-12 victory against Chapman.

Rock Creek is the only NCKL team still protecting an undefeated football season as Abilene, Clay Center, Wamego and Concordia are all 1-1 this season. Marysville and Chapman are still searching for their first football victories this season.

Clay Center currently leads the NCKL volleyball standings with a 14-1, 4-0 record while Concordia is 2nd with a 7-5, 2-0 record.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team competed in the Southeast of Saline tournament on Saturday and finished with a 1-4 record. The Cowgirls defeated Circle 2-1. The Cowgirls lost to Concordia 2-0, Southeast of Saline 2-0, Hillsboro 2-0 and Salina South 2-1. … The Cowboy football team defeated Chapman 16-12 on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Irish lost the opener 2-0 but bounced back to win the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Irish finished 2-3 on Saturday in the Riley County tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Wichita Independent 2-0 and St. Mary’s 2-0. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Riley County, 2-0 against Valley Heights and 2-1 against Salina Central. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 16-12 against Abilene on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville on Tuesday, winning 2-0 in each match. The Lady Tigers finished with a 5-0 record on Saturday in the Riley County tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Valley Heights 2-0, defeated Great Bend twice, both by 2-0 counts, defeated Saina Central 2-0 and St. Mary’s 2-0. … The Tiger football team lost 46-7 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished with a 2-3 record on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Panthers defeated Abilene 2-0 and Southeast of Saline 2-0. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Beloit, 2-0 against Circle and 2-0 against Smoky Valley. … The Panther football team defeated Beloit 27-26 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept by Clay Center in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday, losing each match by 2-0 counts. The Lady Bulldogs finished 2-2 on Saturday in the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Atchison 2-0 and Sabetha 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Maranatha Christian Academy and 2-1 against Rock Creek. … The Bulldog football team lost 35-16 against Hiawatha on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs won the opener 2-0 but lost the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Mustangs went 5-0 on Saturday in the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Atchison 2-0, Sabetha 2-0, Marysville 2-1, Maranatha Christian Academy 2-0 and Nemaha Central 2-1. … The Mustang football team defeated Wamego 21-13 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team competed in the Clifton-Clyde tournament on Saturday and finished with a 3-2 record. The Lady Raiders defeated Clifton-Clyde 2-1, Fairfield, Neb. 2-1 and Lincoln 2-0. The Lady Raiders lost 2-1 against Hanover and 2-1 against Linn. … The Red Raider football team lost 21-13 against Rock Creek on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 2 0 1 0

Clay Center 1 1 1 0

Abilene 1 1 1 1

Wamego 1 1 1 1

Marysville 0 2 0 0

Concordia 1 1 0 1

Chapman 0 2 0 1

Friday, September 12

Abilene 16, Chapman 12

Rock Creek 21, Wamego 13

SE of Saline 46, Clay Center 7

Concordia 27, Beloit 26

Hiawatha 35, Marysville 16

Friday, September 19

Abilene at Concordia

Marysville at Wamego

Riley County at Chapman

Louisburg at Clay Center

Bonner Springs at Rock Creek

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 14 1

Concordia 2 0 7 5

Abilene 0 0 3 5

Chapman 2 2 4 8

Wamego 1 1 6 6

Rock Creek 1 3 14 3

Marysville 0 4 3 9