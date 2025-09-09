PREP – NCKL Fall Week 3 Recap

Clay Center High School has taken an early step in controlling the 2025 fall season in the North Central Kansas League.

The Tiger football team defeated Abilene 14-7 Friday in the season opener for all Kansas high school football teams, while the Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Rock Creek in its NCKL doubleheader this past week as both Tigers and Lady Tigers sit atop the NCKL football and volleyball standings after the first full week of competition in the 2025 fall campaign.

Neither Clay Center team sits atop the NCKL standings alone, however. The Lady Tiger volleyball team shares the NCKL lead with Concordia, who swept Marysville in their NCKL opening doubleheader while the Tiger football team shares the NCKL lead with Wamego, who defeated Concordia in its season-opening contest.

Rock Creek was the only other NCKL football team to win its season opener, as the Mustangs defeated Bishop Miege 51-0 while Abilene is currently 2-1 overall in volleyball, but the Cowgirls are yet to play an NCKL match this season.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team went 2-1on Thursday when it hosted Hays Thomas More Prep, Rock Creek and Smoky Valley Thursday in a quadrangular. The Cowgirls defeated Smoky Valley 2-0 and beat Hays TMP 2-1 but lost 2-0 against NCKL rival Rock Creek. … The Cowboy football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 14-7 loss against Clay Center.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday, losing the opening game 2-0, but rebounding and winning the second match 2-1. … The Fighting Irish football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 16-6 loss against Smith Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers defeated Rock Creek 2-0 in each match. … The Tiger football team opened its season on Friday defeating Abilene 14-7.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Marysville on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers won the opening match 2-1 and completed the sweep with a 2-0 victory in the nightcap. … The Panther football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 40-6 loss against Wamego.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team got swept by Concordia in an NCKL doubleheader on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost the opening match 2-1 and dropped the 2nd match 2-0. … The Bulldog football team opened its season on Friday suffering a 48-0 loss against Nemaha Central.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader against Clay Center on Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs lost each match by 2-0 counts. The Mustangs went 3-0 on Thursday in the Abilene quadrangular as they defeated Smoky Valley 2-0, Hays TMP 2-0 and NCKL rival Abilene 2-0. … The Mustang football team opened its season on Friday with a 51-0 victory against Bishop Ward.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders won the opening game 2-0 but lost the 2nd game 2-1. … The Red Raider football team opened its season on Friday with a 40-6 victory against Concordia.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 1 0 1 0

Wamego 1 0 1 0

Rock Creek 1 0 0 0

Chapman 0 1 0 0

Abilene 0 1 0 1

Concordia 0 1 0 1

Marysville 0 1 0 0

Friday, September 5

Clay Center 14, Abilene 7

Wamego 40, Concordia 6

Smith Center 16, Chapman 6

Nemaha Central 48, Marysville 0

Rock Creek 51, Bishop Ward 0

Friday, September 12

Abilene at Chapman

Wamego at Rock Creek

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Beloit at Concordia

Marysville at Hiawatha

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 2 0 7 1

Concordia 2 0 5 2

Abilene 0 0 2 1

Wamego 1 1 3 4

Chapman 1 1 1 4

Rock Creek 0 2 8 2

Marysville 0 2 1 5