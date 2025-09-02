PREP – NCKL Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2025 fall season in the North Central Kansas League began on Saturday with six of the seven NCKL volleyball teams competing in different volleyball tournaments around the area, including NCKL’s Marysville hosting NCKL rivals Clay Center and Concordia in their own tournament.

Clay Center’s volleyball team won the Marysville tournament with a 5-1 record while Concordia defeated Marysville in the consolation final for third place.

Only Abilene, of the seven NCKL volleyball teams, did not play in an opening weekend tournament. The Cowgirls are scheduled to begin their season this Thursday when they host a quadrangular with Smoky Valley, Hays-Thomas More Prep and Rock Creek.

All seven NCKL football teams will begin their seasons this Friday night with NCKL showdowns taking place in Abilene, which will host Clay Center and Wamego, which will host Concordia. Chapman will open at Smith Center and Rock Creek will open at Bishop Mared while Marysville will play host to Nemaha Central.

Here is a look at how each NCKL volleyball team did in the opening week and how each NCKL football team will begin its season on Friday:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team will open the season on Thursday, September 4 when they host Smoky Valley, Hays-Thomas More Prep and Rock Creek in a quadrangular. The Cowgirls finished 2024 with a 11-23, 3-9 record. … The Cowboy football team, which finished last season with a 3-6, 2-4 record, will begin the season on Friday, September 5 by hosting Clay Center.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team opened Saturday in the Salina South Invitational where they lost all three of their matches in pool play. … The Fighting Irish football team, which finished the 2024 season with a 2-7, 0-6 record, will open the season on Friday at Smith Center.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened the season Saturday with a 5-1 record in the Marysville tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Holton, which had defeated the Lady Tigers in pool play for their only loss on the day, in the championship match. … The Tiger football team, which finished last season with a 5-5, 5-2 record, will open the season Friday at Abilene.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team opened on Saturday in Marysville where they defeated NCKL rival Marysville 2-1 in the consolation final of the Marysville tournament to earn third place in the tournament. … The Panther football team, which finished the 2024 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record, will begin this season on Friday at Wamego.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team played host to a season-opening tournament on Saturday where they played their way out of pool play and into the semifinals before losing against Washington County, 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs also lost 2-1 against NCKL rival Concordia in the consolation final to finish in 4th place. … The Bulldog football team finished third in the NCKL last year with a 6-3, 4-2 record, and will begin the 2025 season Friday when they play at Nemaha Central.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team opened the season on Saturday with a 5-0 record to win the Wabaunsee tournament. … The Mustang football team lost a tiebreaker against Wamego to finish 2nd in the NCKL last year after finishing with an 8-2, 5-1 record. The Mustangs will begin this season Friday when they play at Bishop Ward.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team opened its season Saturday in the Salina South tournament where they finished with a 1-2 record, defeating NCKL rival Chapman in pool play, but not advancing out of pool play. … The Red Raider football team is the defending NCKL champion after a 9-2, 5-1 record last season, will open on Friday when they host Concordia.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 5

Clay Center at Abilene

Concordia at Wamego

Chapman at Smith Center

Rock Creek at Bishop Ward

Nemaha Central at Marysville

Friday, September 12

Abilene at Chapman

Wamego at Rock Creek

Clay Center at SE of Saline

Beloit at Concordia

Marysville at Hiawatha

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 0 0 5 0

Clay Center 0 0 5 1

Concordia 0 0 4 2

Wamego 0 0 1 2

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 3

Marysville 0 0 3 3