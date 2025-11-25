PREP – NCKL Fall Week 15 Recap

The North Central Kansas League saw its 2025 fall season come to an end this past Friday night when both NCKL entries in the football playoffs were eliminated.

Wamego saw its season come to an end after a 46-7 loss against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 4A semifinals while Rock Creek saw its football season end after a 41-7 loss against Andale in the Class 3A semifinals.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past season or how they did in the football playoffs on Friday:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 17-19, 6-6 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 5-4, 3-3 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with a 12-22, 4-8 record. … The Fighting Irish football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 12-0, 41-4 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 6-4, 4-2 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-18, 5-7 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with an 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 33-7, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 41-7 against Andale in the Class 3A state semifinals.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with a 14-23, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 46-7 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the Class 4A state semifinals.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 11 1 6 0

Wamego 9 3 5 1

Clay Center 6 4 4 2

Abilene 5 4 3 3

Concordia 4 5 2 4

Chapman 1 8 1 5

Marysville 0 8 0 6

Friday, November 21

Class 3A playoffs

Andale 41, Rock Creek 7

Class 4A Playoffs

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 46, Wamego 7

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 41 4

Rock Creek 9 3 33 7

Abilene 6 6 17 19

Concordia 5 7 18 18

Wamego 4 8 14 23

Chapman 4 8 12 22

Marysville 2 10 8 25