PREP – NCKL Fall Week 13 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has two football teams remaining alive in the 2025 football playoffs which will enter the quarterfinal stage this Friday night.

Rock Creek will represent the NCKL in the Class 3A playoffs while Wamego will represent the NCKL in the Class 4A playoffs. Both Wamego and Rock Creek will play on their home fields Friday.

Rock Creek will play host to Cheney while Wamego will play host to Augusta.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past season or how they did in the football playoffs on Friday:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 17-19, 6-6 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 5-4, 3-3 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with a 12-22, 4-8 record. … The Fighting Irish football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 12-0, 41-4 record. … The Tiger football team lost 51-6 against Andale in the 2nd round of the Class 3A playoffs.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-18, 5-7 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with an 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 33-7, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Hesston 17-13 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with a 14-23, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team defeated Buhler 33-7 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 10 0 6 0

Wamego 8 2 5 1

Clay Center 6 4 4 2

Abilene 5 4 3 3

Concordia 4 5 2 4

Chapman 1 8 1 5

Marysville 0 8 0 6

Friday, November 6

Class 3A playoffs

Andale 51, Clay Center 6

Rock Creek 17, Hesston 13

Class 4A Playoffs

Wamego 33, Buhler 27

Friday, November 13

Class 3A playoffs

Cheney at Rock Creek

Class 4A Playoffs

Augusta at Wamego

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 41 4

Rock Creek 9 3 33 7

Abilene 6 6 17 19

Concordia 5 7 18 18

Wamego 4 8 14 23

Chapman 4 8 12 22

Marysville 2 10 8 25