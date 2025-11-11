PREP – NCKL Fall Week 13 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has two football teams remaining alive in the 2025 football playoffs which will enter the quarterfinal stage this Friday night.
Rock Creek will represent the NCKL in the Class 3A playoffs while Wamego will represent the NCKL in the Class 4A playoffs. Both Wamego and Rock Creek will play on their home fields Friday.
Rock Creek will play host to Cheney while Wamego will play host to Augusta.
Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past season or how they did in the football playoffs on Friday:
ABILENE
The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 17-19, 6-6 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 5-4, 3-3 record.
CHAPMAN
The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with a 12-22, 4-8 record. … The Fighting Irish football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.
CLAY CENTER
The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 12-0, 41-4 record. … The Tiger football team lost 51-6 against Andale in the 2nd round of the Class 3A playoffs.
CONCORDIA
The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-18, 5-7 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-4 record.
MARYSVILLE
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with an 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record.
ROCK CREEK
The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 33-7, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Hesston 17-13 on Friday.
WAMEGO
The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with a 14-23, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team defeated Buhler 33-7 on Friday.
2025 NCKL Football Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Rock Creek 10 0 6 0
Wamego 8 2 5 1
Clay Center 6 4 4 2
Abilene 5 4 3 3
Concordia 4 5 2 4
Chapman 1 8 1 5
Marysville 0 8 0 6
Friday, November 6
Class 3A playoffs
Andale 51, Clay Center 6
Rock Creek 17, Hesston 13
Class 4A Playoffs
Wamego 33, Buhler 27
Friday, November 13
Class 3A playoffs
Cheney at Rock Creek
Class 4A Playoffs
Augusta at Wamego
2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Clay Center 12 0 41 4
Rock Creek 9 3 33 7
Abilene 6 6 17 19
Concordia 5 7 18 18
Wamego 4 8 14 23
Chapman 4 8 12 22
Marysville 2 10 8 25