PREP – NCKL Fall Week 12 Recap

The North Central Kansas League has three teams left alive in the 2025 fall sports seasons, all three football teams which will play in the second round of the playoffs this Friday night.
The 2025 NCKL football champions, the Rock Creek Mustangs, will play host to host to Hesston in the Class 3A playoffs. Wamego will play host to Buhler in the Class 4A playoffs while Clay Center will play at Andale in the Class 3A playoffs.
The NCKL had two of its 7 volleyball teams advance to the state tournament this past weekend, including Clay Center, which also advanced out of pool play and finished third at the Class 4A tournament.
The Rock Creek Lady Mustangs also qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, but saw their season come to an end in pool play on Friday.
Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:
ABILENE
The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 17-19, 6-6 record and in third place in the NCKL … The Cowboy football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 35-7 against Andover Central in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
CHAPMAN
The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with a 12-22, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCKL. … The Fighting Irish football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 69-0 against Andale in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
CLAY CENTER
The Lady Tigers finished third in the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday. The Lady Tigers went 2-1 on Friday in pool play, defeating Buhler 2-0 and McPherson 2-1, but losing 2-0 against Topeka Hayden 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-1 against Andale on Saturday in the semifinals but bounced back to defeated Paola 2-0 in the consolation final to claim third place. … The Tiger football team defeated Scott City 47-29 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
CONCORDIA
The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with an 18-18, 5-7 record and in fourth place in the NCKL. … The Panther football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 36-10 against Cheney in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
MARYSVILLE
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with an 8-25, 2-10 record and in 7th place in the NCKL. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with an 0-8, 0-6 record and in 7th place in the NCKL.
ROCK CREEK
The Lady Mustang volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it went 1-2 in pool play in the Class 4A state tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Bishop Miege 2-1, but lost 2-0 against Paola and 2-0 against Andale. … The Mustangs defeated Smoky Valley 56-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
WAMEGO
The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with a 14-23, 4-8 record and in 5th place in the NCKL. … The Red Raider football team defeated Winfield 50-14 on Friday in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
2025 NCKL Football Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Rock Creek 9 0 6 0
Wamego 7 2 5 1
Clay Center 6 3 4 2
Abilene 5 4 3 3
Concordia 4 5 2 4
Chapman 1 8 1 5
Marysville 0 8 0 6
Thursday, October 30
Rock Creek 56, Smoky Valley 0
Friday, October 31
Andover Central 35, Abilene 7
Wamego 50, Winfield 14
Andale 69, Chapman 0
Clay Center 47, Scott City 29
Cheney 36, Concordia 10
Friday, November 6
Class 3A Playoffs
Clay Center at Andale
Hesston at Rock Creek
Class 4A Playoffs
Buhler at Wamego
2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings
NCKL Overall
Team W L W L
Clay Center 12 0 41 4
Rock Creek 9 3 33 7
Abilene 6 6 17 19
Concordia 5 7 18 18
Wamego 4 8 14 23
Chapman 4 8 12 22
Marysville 2 10 8 25