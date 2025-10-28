PREP – NCKL Fall Week 11 Recap

The 2025 fall sports postseason is fully underway in the North Central Kanas League and the NCKL had six of its seven teams qualify for a sub-state volleyball tournament, four of those seven advance to the championship game of that sub-state and two NCKL schools, Clay Center and Rock Creek, qualify for the 2025 Class 4A state volleyball tournament this weekend in Salina.

The NCKL also has six of its seven teams still alive this Friday night when they opening round of the football playoff begins.

Rock Creek is the 2025 NCKL football champion and the Mustangs will open their 2025 playoff run Friday night when they play host to Smoky Valley.

Abilene, Wamego and Clay Center will also serve as home teams Friday night when the postseason begins.

Abilene will play host to Andover Central in the Class 4A playoffs, Wamego will host Winfield in the 4A playoffs and Clay Center will host Scott City in the Class 3A playoffs.

Chapman will play at Andale in the 3A layoffs and Concordia will play at Cheney in the 3A playoffs. Marysville did not qualify for the football playoffs.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Cowgirls opened with a 2-0 victory against Concordia but lost 2-0 against Andale in the championship match. … The Cowboy football team lost 27-9 against Wamego on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Mulvane in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. … The Fighting Irish football team lost 57-12 against Rock Creek on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday when it went 2-0 and won a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Winfield 2-0 and Rose Hill 2-0 to win the championship. … The Tiger football team defeated Marysville 33-7 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team saw its season end on Saturday when it lost 2-0 against Abilene in the first round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. … The Panther football team defeated Norton 36-6 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with an 8-25, 2-10 record. … The Bulldog football team lost 33-7 against Clay Center on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team qualified for the Class 4A state tournament on Saturday when it went 2-0 to win a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Baldwin 2-0 and Tonganoxie 2-0 to win the championship. … The Mustang football team defeated Chapman 57-12 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it went 1-1 in a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Parsons 2-1 in the opening round but lost 2-1 against Paola in the championship match. … The Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 27-9 on Friday.

2025 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Rock Creek 8 0 6 0

Wamego 6 2 5 1

Clay Center 5 3 4 2

Abilene 5 3 3 3

Concordia 4 4 2 4

Chapman 1 7 1 5

Marysville 0 8 0 6

Friday, October 24

Clay Center 33, Marysville 7

Concordia 36, Norton 6

Wamego 27, Abilene 9

Rock Creek 57, Chapman 12

Friday, October 31

Andover Central at Abilene

Winfield at Wamego

Chapman at Andale

Scott City at Clay Center

Smoky Valley at Rock Creek

Concordia at Cheney

2025 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 38 2

Rock Creek 9 3 32 5

Concordia 5 7 18 18

Abilene 5 5 16 18

Chapman 4 8 12 22

Wamego 3 7 13 22

Marysville 2 10 8 25