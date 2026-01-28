PREP – NCAA Winter Week 9 Recap

As the North Central Activities Association settles into the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter sports season, things remain the same atop the NCAA basketball standings this week with Beloit leading both boys’ and girls’ races while Sacred Heart remains in 2nd place in each standing, just points behind the Trojans and Lady Trojans.

Beloit continues to lead the NCAA boys’ basketball standings with a 10-2, 6-0 record while Sacred Heart is in 2nd with a 13-1, 5-0 record and Southeast of Saline is currently 3rd with a 4-10, 2-3 record.

Beloit remains atop the NCAA girls’ standings with a 9-3, 6-0 record while Sacred Heart is in 2nd at 11-3, 4-1 and Ellsworth is 3rd with an 8-3, 4-3 record. Southeast of Saline is currently 4th in the NCAA girls’ standings with an 11-3, 3-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 67-54 against Standley Lake, Colo. On Thursday in the Colby tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Colby 60-36 on Friday. The Lady Trojans lost 49-42 against Goodland on Saturday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Ulysses 67-56 on Thursday in the Colby tournament. The Trojans defeated Colby 55-48 on Friday. The Trojans lost 52-29 against Hays on Saturday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team won the Osborne tournament on Monday with 86.0 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 9th with 86.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit Invitational.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated La Crosse 49-32 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Bearcat game against Hoisington, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed due to weather. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated La Crosse 42-21 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. The Bearcat lost 41-34 against Victoria on Friday. The Bearcat’s final game of the tournament on Saturday was cancelled due to weather. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team lost 28-27 against Southeast of Saline on Thursday. The Lady Bearcat were scheduled to compete in the Council Grove tournament on Saturday, but the tournament got cancelled. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Hays tournament on Saturday, but weather prevented the team from being able to compete in the tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-27 against Sterling on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. The Lady Lions lost 39-30 against Kingman on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Hutchinson Trinity 50-41 on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 59-46 against Scott City on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. The Lions defeated Kingman 50-41 on Thursday. The Lions lost 63-54 in overtime against Smoky Valley on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Council Grove tournament on Saturday, but the tournament got cancelled due to the weather. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team placed 2nd with 161.5 points on Friday in the Council Grove tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 59-36 against Ellinwood on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. The Hoisington tournament games scheduled for Saturday were canceled due to the weather. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 62-50 against Hoisington on Thursday in the Hoisington tournament. The Hoisington games scheduled for Saturday were canceled due to the weather. … The Lady Lion wrestling team was scheduled to compete in the Osborne tournament on Saturday, but weather prevented the team from competing in the event. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 104.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 44-12 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. The Lady Buffs lost 30-25 against Bennington on Thursday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 47-41 against Solomon on Tuesday in the opening round of the Berean Academy tournament. The Buffs defeated Bennington 41-31 on Thursday. The Buffs defeated Elyria Christian 51-33 on Friday. … The Lady Buff wresting team placed 4th with 93.0 points on Friday in the Thayer, Neb. tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 12th with 63.0 points on Saturday in the Beloit tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Hillsboro 48-28 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Knights defeated Remington 52-39 on Friday. The Lady Knights game against Moundridge in the tournament has been postponed until this Saturday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 78-44 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hillsboro tournament. The Knights lost 64-41 against Moundridge on Friday. The Knights game against Holcomb in the tournament has been postponed until this Saturday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 79-28 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Scott City 45-35 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans defeated Hugoton 43-21 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 81-53 against Hugoton on Tuesday in the opening round of the Sterling tournament. The Trojans lost 59-55 against Smoky Valley on Thursday. The Trojans defeated Kingman 54-48 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team defeated Ellsworth 28-27 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans were scheduled to compete in the Council Grove tournament on Saturday, but the tournament got cancelled due to the weather. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 5th with 113.5 points on Friday in the Council Grove tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 0 10 2

Sacred Heart 5 0 13 1

SE of Saline 2 3 4 10

Republic County2 4 8 6

Lyons 2 4 6 8

Minneapolis 2 4 2 12

Ellsworth 1 5 3 8

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 0 9 3

Sacred Heart 4 1 11 3

Ellsworth 4 2 8 3

SE of Saline 3 2 11 3

Minneapolis 2 4 7 6

Republic County1 5 4 9

Lyons 0 6 3 11