PREP – NCAA Winter Week 7 recap

The state of Kansas has not altered its high school winter sports scenario in January of 2025 as Mother Nature has made her presence known across the state’s high school sports scene, including in the North Central Activities Association with numerous postponements taking place in the past week.

One of those postponements, however, was rectified last night when Southeast of Saline’s basketball teams traveled into Salina for an NCAA basketball doubleheader against Sacred Heart, which the a doubleheader split with Southeast of Saline winning the girls’ contest and Sacred Heart taking the boys’ game.

While numerous have either been postponed or canceled, there were also numerous events competed this past week.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Hoisington 59-41 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Hillsboro 43-30 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Norton tournament on Friday and finished in 10th place with 33.5 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place on Saturday with 96.5 points in the Norton tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Republic County 62-35 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 36-33 in overtime on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 8th place on Thursday in the Larned tournament with 44.0 points. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team hosted a tournament on Saturday where they finished in 6th place with 71.0 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team was scheduled to play Southeast of Saline on Friday, but the snowstorm postponed that game until January 30. … The Lion boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play an NCAA contest against Southeast of Saline on Friday, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be played January 30. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 95.5 points on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 62-35 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 36-33 in overtime against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling tournament is scheduled to return to action on Thursday in the Hoisington tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team was scheduled to play at Beloit-St. John’s on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that game until February 20. The Lady Knights also had their game against Hays Thomas More Prep, scheduled for Friday, get postponed. The Lady Knights lost 43-31 against Southeast of Saline on Monday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play at Beloit-St. John’s on Thursday, but the snowstorm has postponed that game until February 30. The Knight’s game against Hays Thomas More Prep, scheduled for Friday, also got postponed. The Knights defeated Southeast of Saline 64-46 on Monday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team was scheduled to play Minneapolis on Friday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather and was rescheduled for January 30. The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Sacred Heart on Monday 43-31. …The Trojan boys’ basketball team was scheduled to play Minneapolis on Friday, but the snowstorm postponed that game until January 30. The Trojans lost 64-46 against Sacred Heart on Monday. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 7th place with 59.5 points on Saturday in the Ellsworth tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 4 0 6 1

SE of Saline 3 0 4 2

Ellsworth 2 1 5 2

Beloit 1 2 4 3

Sacred Heart 0 2 3 5

Republic Cty 0 5 1 6

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth – PPD to Feb. 13

Minneapolis at Lyons – PPD to February 24

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart – PPD to January 13

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb. – PPD

Friday, January 10

Ellsworth 62, Republic County 35

Beloit 59, Hoisington 41

Minneapolis at SE of Saline – PPD to January 30

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart – PPD

Monday, January 13

SE of Saline 43, Sacred Heart 31

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 5 2

Sacred Heart 2 0 8 0

Minneapolis 2 2 2 5

Ellsworth 2 1 3 3

SE of Saline 1 2 1 5

Republic Cty 0 5 0 7

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth – PPD to Feb. 13

Minneapolis at Lyons – PPD to February 24

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart – PPD to January 13

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb. – PPD

Friday, January 10

Ellsworth 36, Republic County 33 OT

Beloit 43, Hoisington 30

Minneapolis at SE of Saline – PPD to January 30

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart – PPD

Monday, January 13

Sacred Heart 64, SE of Saline 46