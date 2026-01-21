PREP – NCAA Winter Week 8 Recap

As the North Central Activities Association enters the 2026 mid-season basketball tournament week, the NCAA basketball standings remain similar to they were a week ago with Beloit leading both boys’ and girls’ standings while Sacred Heart is in 2nd place in both standings, despite the Knight boys being the only NCAA team still protecting an undefeated season.

Beloit continues to lead the NCAA boys’ standings with an 8-1, 6-0 record while Sacred Heart is 2nd with a 12-0, 5-0 record and Southeast of Saline is in 3rd place with a 3-8, 2-3 record.

Beloit also sits atop the NCAA girls’ basketball standings with an 8-1, 6-0 record followed by Sacred Heart at 9-3, 4-1. Ellsworth is in 3rd place in the NCAA girls’ standings at 6-3, 4-2 followed by Southeast of Saline at 7-3, 3-2.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Ellsworth 55-44 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 67-36 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 75-35 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 57-37 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 6th with 55.5 points on Friday in the Marysville tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 8th with 90.5 points on Saturday in the Marysville tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost 55-44 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Sacred Heart 53-45 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 75-35 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 70-43 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished 10th with 63.5 points on Friday in the Hays tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 180.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 74-22 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 56-35 against Republic County on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 60-58 in overtime on Tuesday against Southeast of Saline. The Lions defeated Republic County 50-43 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 11th with 29.5 points on Thursday in the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Lions finished 7th with 84.5 points on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team won the Halstead tournament on Saturday with 186.5 points.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 67-36 against Beloit on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Victoria 52-37 on Monday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 57-37 against Beloit on Friday. The Lions lost 71-25 against Pratt on Monday in the opening round of the Hoisington tournament. … The Lady Lion wrestling team won the Halstead tournament on Friday with 151.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 3rd with 147.0 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 60-25 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs defeated Lyons 56-35 on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 64-38 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Buffs lost 50-43 against Lyons on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 5th with 81.5 points on Thursday in the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Buffs won the Superior, Neb. tournament on Saturday with 101.5 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 5th with 95.5 points on Saturday in the Superior, Neb. tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Republic County 60-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights lost 53-45 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 64-38 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Ellsworth 70-43 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Lyons 74-22 on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 60-58 in overtime on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 53-50 against Clay Center on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 33rd with 10.5 points on Thursday in the Newton tournament of champions. The Lady Trojans finished 8th with 75.0 on Friday in the Halstead tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 78.5 points on Saturday in the Halstead tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 0 8 1

Sacred Heart 5 0 12 0

SE of Saline 2 3 3 8

Republic County2 4 6 5

Lyons 2 4 5 6

Minneapolis 2 4 2 10

Ellsworth 1 5 2 7

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 0 8 1

Sacred Heart 4 1 9 3

Ellsworth 4 2 6 3

SE of Saline 3 2 7 3

Minneapolis 2 4 7 5

Republic County1 5 3 8

Lyons 0 6 2 9