PREP – NCAA Winter Week 5 Recap

The North Central Activities Association will see its first action of 2025 this Friday night when Sacred Heart’s basketball teams will host Minneapolis in an NCAA doubleheader, Southeast of Saline will travel to Republic County for an NCAA doubleheader and Beloit will host Lyons in a non-league doubleheader.

Only one NCAA basketball team is still undefeated heading into the 2025 portion of the 2024-25 basketball season.

That is the Sacred Heart boys, but the Knights do not currently lead the NCAA standings because the Knights have not played in an NCAA contest this season. The Minneapolis Lady Lions currently lead the NCAA girls’ standings with a 4-1, 2-0 record while the Beloit Trojans currently stand atop the NCAA boy’s standings with a 3-2, 3-0 record.

The remainder of the NCAA basketball teams will return to action Tuesday, January 7 when Southeast of Saline travels to Sacred Heart for the only NCAA intra-league action.

On the wrestling mats, there have not been any NCAA head-to-head duals yet this season, and in the NCAA girls’ multiple teams have finished around the middle of the packs during tournament thus far this season while the Republic County Buffs have made a name for themselves with two tournament victories and a 7-3 dual record while the Minneapolis Lion boys have finished in the top two in two tournaments and currently have a 4-3 dual record.

The NCAA wrestling teams will see action resume Friday, January 10 with some teams competing in 2-day tournaments while Ellsworth will host its annual tournament on Saturday, January 11.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during the 2024 portion of the current season and when each team will see its first action of 2025:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team took a 2-3, 1-2 record into the 2024 Christmas break and will return to action Friday when they host Lyons. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team currently leads the NCAA with a 3-2, 2-0 record and will return to action Friday when it hosts Lyons. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team compiled a 3-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 at the Norton tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team compiled a 2-4 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Norton tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team took a 4-2, 1-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Larned. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team took a 3-3, 1-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Tuesday, January 7 when it hosts Larned. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed in two tournament and no duals before Christmas and will return to action on Thursday, January 9 in the Larned tournament. … Bearcat boys’ wrestling team competed in two tournament but no duals before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 when the Bearcats host a tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team currently leads the NCAA with a 5-1, 3-0 record and will return to action on Friday when it plays at Sacred Heart. … The Lions boys’ basketball team took a 2-4, 2-1 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday when it plays at Sacred Heart. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in three tournaments but no duals before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Salina South tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team built a 4-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 at the Ellsworth tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team took a 1-4, 0-3 record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday when they host Southeast of Saline. … The Buff boys’ basketball team is still searching for its first win of the 2024-25 season after taking an 0-5, 0-3 record into the Christmas break. The Buffs will search for that first win on Friday when they host Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Buff wrestling team built a 2-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Thursday, January 16 when they compete in the Hoisington tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team took a 7-3 dual record into the Christmas break and will return to action on Friday, January 10 in the Concordia tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team took a 3-3 record into the Christmas break and will play their first NCAA action of the season on Friday, January 3 when they host Minneapolis. … The Knight boys’ basketball team took an undefeated, 6-0, record into the Christmas break and will play its first NCAA action of the season on Friday, January 3 when it hosts Minneapolis.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team took a 2-2, 1-0 record into the Christmas break and will return to action Friday when they play at Republic County. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team is still searching for its first win of the season after going 0-4, 0-1 before the Christmas break. The Trojans will search for that first win Friday when they play at Republic County, which is also still searching for its initial win of the season. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team built a 2-3 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Salina South tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team built a 3-2 dual record before the Christmas break and will return to action on Saturday, January 11 in the Ellsworth tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 3 0 5 1

SE of Saline 1 0 2 2

Ellsworth 1 1 4 2

Sacred Heart 0 0 3 3

Beloit 1 2 2 3

Republic Cty 0 3 1 4

Friday, January 3

Lyons at Beloit

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Southeast of Saline at Republic County

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 10

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 3 2

Minneapolis 2 1 2 4

Ellsworth 1 1 2 3

Sacred Heart 0 0 6 0

SE of Saline 0 1 0 4

Republic Cty 0 3 0 5

Friday, January 3

Lyons at Beloit

Minneapolis at Sacred Heart

Southeast of Saline at Republic County

Tuesday, January 7

Larned at Ellsworth

Minneapolis at Lyons

Republic County at Thayer Central, Neb.

SE of Saline at Sacred Heart

Friday, January 10

Minneapolis at SE of Saline

Ellsworth at Republic County

Hays TMP at Sacred Heart

Hoisington at Beloit