PREP – NCAA Winter Week 5 Recap

The North Central Activities Association will see most of its seven high schools return to action on the basketball court this Friday with three NCAA intra-league doubleheaders on the slate.

The NCAA wrestling teams, however, will still get time to prepare for the 2026 season.

Here is a look at when each NCAA athletic team will return to action in 2026:

BELOIT

The Trojan boys’ and Lady Trojan basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Lyons. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Norton. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 at Norton.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat boys’ and Lady Bearcat basketball teams will return to action on January 6 against Larned. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Larned. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 in the Ellsworth tournament.

Lyons

The Lion boys and Lady Lions basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Beloit. … The Lady Lion wrestling team returns to action on January 8 at Larned. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 at Ellsworth.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion boys’ and Lady Lion basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Sacred Heart. …. The Lady Lion wrestling team returns to action on January 9 at Salina South. …. The Lion boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 9 at Concordia.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff boys’ and Lady Buff basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Southeast of Saline. … The Lady Buff wrestling team returns to action on January 16 at Hoisington. … The Buff boys’ wresting team will return to action on January 10 in the Tri-County Invitational.

SACRED HEART

The Knight boys’ and Lady Knight basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Minneapolis.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan boys’ and Lady Trojan basketball teams will return to action on Friday against Republic County. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team will return to action on January 9 at Salina South. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will return to action on January 10 at Ellsworth.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 4 1

Sacred Heart 1 0 7 0

Republic County1 1 5 2

Lyons 1 1 3 3

Minneapolis 1 1 1 6

SE of Saline 0 1 1 5

Ellsworth 0 3 1 4

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 4 1

Ellsworth 2 1 4 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 4 2

Republic County0 0 2 3

Minneapolis 0 1 4 2

SE of Saline 0 1 4 2

Lyons 0 1 2 3