PREP – NCAA Winter Week 3 Recap

The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday and when the Trojan wrestlers take the mat Saturday, the entire North Central Activities Association 2025-26 winter season will have begun.

The NCAA saw its first full nights of basketball action in the past week and teams are beginning to lay groundwork for things that won’t be completely determined until March of next year.

Here is a look at when each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 49-36 against Concordia on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 67-65 in double overtime against Concordia on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team opened the season on Thursday getting swept in a triangular as they lost 54-18 against Plainville and 36-30 against Phillipsburg. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team opened the season on Thursday splitting a triangular as they defeated Plainville 36-33 but lost 42-36 against Phillipsburg.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Lyons 54-21 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 54-34 against Lyons on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team competed at Wakefield on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ wresting team finished in 2nd place with 155.0 points on Saturday in the WaKeeney tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 54-21 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 54-34 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed at Wakefield on Friday. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished in 5th place with 82.0 points on Saturday in the WaKeeney tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Plainville 55-45 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 55-21 against Inman on Friday. … The Lion boys basketball team lost 53-27 against Plainville on Tuesday. The Lions lost 56-43 against Inman on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 8th place with 91.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team opened the season with a triangular sweep as they defeated Halstead 54-18 and defeated Hillsboro 38-30.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 47-34 against Clifton-Clyde on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs defeated Washington 41-23 on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team defeated Clifton-Clyde 37-26 on Tuesday. The Buffs defeated Washington 74-39 on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team competed at Burlingame on Friday. … The Buff boys’ wresting team placed third on Saturday in the Harvard tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Beloit-St. John’s 63-28 on Tuesday. …. The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Beloit-St. John’s 67-50 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Clifton-Clyde 68-41 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Smoky Valley 57-28 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Hesston 40-37 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 66-57 against Smoky Valley on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 63-42 against Hesston on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 9th place with 81.0 points on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will begin its season on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 0 0 2 0

Republic County0 0 2 0

Lyons 1 0 1 0

Beloit 0 0 0 1

Ellsworth 0 1 0 1

Minneapolis 0 0 0 2

SE of Saline 0 0 0 2

Tuesday, December 2

Plainville 53, Minneapolis 27

Republic County 37, Clifton-Clyde 26

Sacred Heart 67, Beloit St. John’s 50

Smoky Valley 66, SE of Saline 57

Friday, December 5

Sacred Heart 68, Clifton-Clyde 41

Concordia 67, Beloit 65, 2 OT

Lyons 54, Ellsworth 34

Inman 46, Minneapolis 33

Republic County 74, Washington 39

Hesston 63, SE of Saline 42

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 1 0 1 0

SE of Saline 0 0 2 0

Minneapolis 0 0 1 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 1 0

Republic County0 0 1 1

Beloit 0 0 0 1

Lyons 0 1 0 1

Tuesday, December 2

Minneapolis 55, Plainville 45

Clifton-Clyde 47, Republic County 34

Sacred Heart 63, Beloit St. John’s 28

SE of Saline 57, Smoky Valley 28

Friday, December 5

Concordia 49, Beloit 36

Ellsworth 54, Lyons 21

Inman 55, Minneapolis 21

Republic County 41, Washington 23

SE of Saline 40, Hesston 37