PREP – NCAA Winter Week 3 Recap

The Sacred Heart Knights boys’ basketball team is one of two basketball teams in the North Central Activities Association still protecting an undefeated season as the NCAA prepares for the Christmas Break during the 2025-26 winter athletic season.

While the Knights are undefeated at 5-0, they don’t currently lead the NCAA boys’ standings as the Knights have not played any NCAA contest this season, leaving Beloit and Lyons atop the NCAA boys’ standings with 1-0, NCAA records. Beloit is 2-1 overall while Lyons is 2-1.

The Southeast of Saline boys are in 7th place still searching for their first win at 0-4, 0-1.

The Ellsworth Lady Bearcats are the other undefeated NCAA basketball team and they stand alone atop the NCAA girls’ standings at 3-0, 1-0 while Beloit is in 2nd place at 2-1, 1-0. Sacred Heart is 2-0, 0-0 in girls’ basketball while Southeast of Saline is 3-1, 0-1.

Here is a look at when each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Clay Center 51-46 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Southeast of Saline 47-40 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Clay Center 51-44 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Southeast of Saline 66-46 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 5th with 134.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 9th place with 83.5 point on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Smith Center 48-34 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Russell tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Central Plains 42-34 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Smith Center 49-45 on Tuesday in the first round of the Russell tournament. The Bearcats lost 53-39 against Central Plains on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 6th with 121.5 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team won the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday with 181.0 points.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 69-10 against Moundridge on Tuesday in the opening round of the Moundridge tournament. The Lady Lions lost 71-34 against Inman on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Hillsboro 51-14 on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 75-34 against Moundridge on Tuesday in the opening round of the Moundridge tournament. The Lions lost 58-54 against Inman on Thursday. The Lions defeated Hillsboro 56-37 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wresting team finished in 3rd place with 88.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 182.5 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Ell-Saline 51-20 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-County tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Bennington 61-59 in overtime on Thursday. The Lady Lions defeated Republic County 45-28 on Saturday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 51-22 against Ell-Saline on Tuesday in the opening round of the Tri-County tournament. The Lions lost 48-46 against Bennington on Thursday. The Lions lost 59-54 against Republic County on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team won the Minneapolis tournament on Saturday with 248.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wresting team finished in 6th place with 122.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 44-21 against Bennington on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs defeated Ell-Saline 45-32 on Friday. The Lady Buffs lost 45-28 against Minneapolis on Saturday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team defeated Bennington 47-20 on Tuesday. The Buffs lost 59-32 against Ell-Saline on Friday. The Buffs defeated Minneapolis 59-54 on Saturday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 4th with 85.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished in 4th place with 113.0 points on Saturday in the Hesston tournament. …

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team lost 56-52 against Chapman on Tuesday in the opening round of the Irish Classic. The Lady Knights lost 64-57 against Rossville on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Chapman 64-23 on Tuesday in the first round of the Irish Classic. The Knights defeated Rossville 72-60 on Friday. The Knights defeated Bishop Ward 67-43 on Saturday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Abilene 55-49 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 47-40 against Beloit on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 64-56 against Abilene on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 66-46 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 10th place with 69.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished in 10th place with 83.0 points on Saturday in the Minneapolis tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 1 0 2 1

Lyons 1 0 2 2

Sacred Heart 0 0 5 0

Republic County0 0 4 1

Minneapolis 0 0 0 5

Ellsworth 0 1 1 2

SE of Saline 0 1 0 4

Tuesday, December 9

Republic County 47, Bennington 20

Beloit 51, Clay Center 44

Ellsworth 49, Smith Center 45 – Russell tournament

Moundridge 75, Lyons 34 – Moundridge tournament

Ell-Saline 51, Minneapolis 22 – Tri-County tournament

Sacred Heart 64, Chapman 23 – Irish Classic

Abilene 64, SE of Saline 56

Thursday, December 11

Inman 58, Lyons 54 – Moundridge tournament

Bennington 48, Minneapolis 46- Tri County tournament

Friday, December 12

Ell-Saline 59, Republic County 42 – Tri County tournament

Beloit 66, SE of Saline 46

Central Plains 53, Ellsworth 39 – Russell tournament

Lyons 56, Hillsboro 37

Sacred Heart 72, Rossville 60 – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 13

Republic County 59, Minneapolis 54 – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart 67, Bishop Ward 43 – Irish Classic

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 1 0 3 0

Beloit 1 0 2 1

Minneapolis 0 0 4 1

Sacred Heart 0 0 2 2

Republic County0 0 2 3

SE of Saline 0 1 3 1

Lyons 0 1 1 3

Tuesday, December 9

Bennington 44, Republic County 31

Beloit 51, Clay Center 46

Ellsworth 48, Smith Center 34 – Russell tournament

Moundridge 69, Lyons 10 – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis 51, Ell-Saline 20 – Tri-County tournament

Chapman 56, Sacred Heart 52 – Irish Classic

SE of Saline 55, Abilene 49

Thursday, December 11

Inman 71, Lyons 34 – Moundridge tournament

Minneapolis 61, Bennington 59 – Tri County tournament

Friday, December 12

Republic County 45, Ell-Saline 32 – Tri County tournament

Beloit 47, SE of Saline 40

Ellsworth 42, Central Plains 34 – Russell tournament

Lyons 51, Hillsboro 14

Rossville 64, Sacred Heart 57 – Irish Classic

Saturday, December 13

Minneapolis 45, Republic County 28 – Tri County tournament

Sacred Heart 55, Bishop Ward 9 – Irish Classic