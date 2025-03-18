PREP – NCAA Winter Week 16 recap

The North Central Activities Association was unable to qualify any of its seven schools for this year’s state basketball tournaments, thus the NCAA has had any extra week to regroup, look back on the past basketball and wrestling season and prepare for the 2025 spring season, which will begin in the next two weeks.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past basketball season:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with a 13-9, 7-4 record and just one win shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished 2nd in the NCAA and one victory shy of qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament. The Trojans finished with a 17-5, 10-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team finished the season with a 15-6, 9-2 record. The Lady Bearcats won the NCAA regular season title with a head-to-head victory against Southeast of Saline giving the Lady Bearcats the tie-breaker for the NCAA regular season crown. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team finished 7-13, 4-7 this season.

LYONS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 0-11 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 5-7 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 14-8, 7-5 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-17, 3-9 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team finished the season with a 4-16, 2-10 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 3-17, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team finished the season with a 10-10, 6-5 record. … The Knight boys’ basketball team won the NCAA regular season title with a 20-1, 11-0 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team finished the season with a 15-6, 9-2 record and finished 2nd behind Ellsworth in the NCAA standings. The Lady Trojans tied Ellsworth’s 9-2 NCAA record, but Ellsworth won the only head-to-head battle this season, giving them the league title. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-10, 7-4 record.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 2 15 6

Ellsworth 9 2 15 6

Beloit 7 4 13 9

Minneapolis 7 5 14 8

Sacred Heart 6 5 10 10

Republic County2 10 4 16

Lyons 0 11 2 19

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 11 0 20 0

Beloit 10 1 17 5

SE of Saline 7 4 10 10

Ellsworth 4 7 7 13

Lyons 5 7 10 11

Minneapolis 3 9 4 17

Republic County0 12 3 17