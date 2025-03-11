PREP – NCAA Winter Week 15 recap

The 2024-25 winter season in the North Central Activities Association is now complete as no NCAA team was able to qualify for this year’s state basketball tournament.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans, who won the girls’ NCAA regular season saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the sub-state tournament.

The Sacred Heart Knight boys’ basketball team took an undefeated season into their sub-state tournament but saw their season come to an end in the sub-state semifinals.

Both Beloit boys and girls’ teams advanced the furthest in this year’s sub-state semifinal tournaments, as both Beloit Trojan and Lady Trojan teams advanced to the championship game of their sub-state tournament, but both Beloit boys and girls’ teams came up short and finished as sub-state runner-ups.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 67-35 victory against Southwestern Heights in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans saw their season end on Saturday when they lost 56-35 against Holcomb in the championship game. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 13-9, 7-4 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team kept its season alive on Wednesday with a 66-57 victory against Holcomb in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Trojans saw their season come to an end on Saturday after a 59-43 loss against Lakin the championship game. The Trojans finished the season with a 17-5, 10-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday after a 45-26 defeat against Goodland in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals. The Lady Bearcats finished the season with a 15-6, 9-2 record. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 7-14, 4-7 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion basketball team finished the season with a 2-19, 0-11 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-11, 5-7 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday after a 51-39 loss against Hesston in the semifinals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 14-8, 7-5 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 4-17, 3-9 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team finished the season with a 4-16, 2-10 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 3-17, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team finished the season with a 10-10, 6-5 record. … The Knight boys’ basketball team suffered its first and only loss of the season on Tuesday when it lost 67-56 against Bennington in the semifinals of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The loss ended the Knights’ season with a 20-1, 11-0 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday after a 39-18 loss against Riley County in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals. The Lady Trojans finished the season with a 15-6, 9-2 record. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team finished the season with a 10-10, 7-4 record.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 2 15 6

Ellsworth 9 2 15 6

Beloit 7 4 13 9

Minneapolis 7 5 14 8

Sacred Heart 6 5 10 10

Republic County2 10 4 16

Lyons 0 11 2 19

Tuesday, March 4

Riley County 39, SE of Saline 18 – 3A sub-state

Hesston 51, Minneapolis 39 – 3A sub-state

Thursday, March 6

Beloit 67, SW Heights 49 – 3A sub-state

Goodland 45, Ellsworth 26 – 3A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Holcomb 56, Beloit 35 – 3A sub-state

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 11 0 20 0

Beloit 10 1 17 5

SE of Saline 7 4 10 10

Ellsworth 4 7 7 13

Lyons 5 7 10 11

Minneapolis 3 9 4 17

Republic County0 12 3 17

Tuesday, March 4

Bennington 67, Sacred Heart 56 – 2A sub-state

Wednesday, March 5

Beloit 66, Holcomb 57 – 3A sub-state

Saturday, March 8

Lakin 59, Beloit 43 – 3A sub-state