PREP – NCAA Winter Week 14 recap

The postseason has begun in the North Central Activities Association for the 2025 winter season and the NCAA has three girls’ basketball teams and two boys’ basketball teams still alive as the basketball sub-state tournaments enter their second round this week.

The NCAA saw its six wrestling schools compete in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend where the NCAA had five girl wrestlers place in the state tournament while the NCAA boys had 11 medalists and 3 individual state champions in the state tournament.

The NCAA saw its basketball season conclude the regular season last week and the NCAA girls’ title was shared between Southeast of Saline and Minneapolis, who each finished the 2024-25 season with identical 15-5, 9-2 records. The Sacred Heart Lady Knights finished the regular season in 5th place in the NCAA with a 10-10, 6-5 record.

The Sacred Heart Knight boys’ basketball team completed an undefeated regular season to win the NCAA title with a 20-0, 11-0 record, one victory better than Beloit, which finished 16-4, 10-1. The Southeast of Saline Trojan boys finished the regular season with a 10-10, 7-4 record and in 3rd place in the NCAA.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 38-36 victory against Smith Center. The Lady Trojans kept their season alive on Thursday with a 60-38 victory against Lakin in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a 57-41 victory against Smith Center on Tuesday. The Trojans kept their season alive on Friday with a 55-38 victory against Ellsworth in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team placed 52nd with 5.5 points this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 13th with 47.5 points, three medalists and one individual champion this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team closed out the regular season with a 38-25 victory against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats kept their season alive on Thursday with a 54-38 victory against Kingman in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 54-39 loss against Sacred Heart. The Bearcats saw their season come to an end on Friday after a 55-38 loss against Beloit in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 41st place with 17 points and one medalist in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team placed 9th with 33 points and 3 medalists in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend.

LYONS

The Lady Lion basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 48-12 against Southwestern Heights in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 2-19, 0-11 record. … The Lion boys’ basketball team saw its season end on Friday after a 60-52 loss against Norton in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 10-11 record. … The Lady Lion wrestling team placed 16th with 33.5 points and two medalists in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament this past weekend. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team placed 18th with 30 points and 1 medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 47-25 victory against Garden Plain in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Lion boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday after an 88-36 loss against Cheney in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 4-17 record. … The Lady Lion wrestling team placed 40th with 17 points and one medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team placed 43rd with 9 points this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team saw its season end on Friday after a 43-34 loss against Conway Springs in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 4-16 record. … The Buff boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 58-25 against Moundridge in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Buffs finished the season with a 3-17, 0-12 record. … The Lady Buff wrestling team placed 53rd with 5 points over the weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished in 36th place with 16.5 point and one medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team lost 38-25 against Ellsworth on Tuesday to close out the regular season. The Lady Knights saw their season come to an end on Friday when they lost 34-23 against Hillsboro in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament. The Lady Knights finished the season with a 10-10 record. … The Knight boys’ basketball team closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a 54-39 victory against Ellsworth. The Knights kept their season alive on Thursday with a 58-43 victory against Inman in the opening round of the Class 2A sub-state tournament.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 60-38 victory against Wichita Collegiate in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 58-42 against Garden Plain in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Trojans finished the season with a 10-10 record. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team placed 45th with 12 points and one medalist this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team placed 6th with 70 points, three medalists and two champions this past weekend in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 2 15 5

Ellsworth 9 2 15 5

Beloit 7 4 12 8

Minneapolis 7 5 14 7

Sacred Heart 6 5 10 10

Republic County2 10 4 16

Lyons 0 11 2 19

Tuesday, February 25

Ellsworth 38, Sacred Heart 25

Beloit 38, Smith Center 36

Thursday, February 27

SE of Saline 60, Wichita Collegiate 38 – 3A sub-state

Southwestern Heights 48, Lyons 12 – 3A sub-state

Beloit 60, Lakin 38 – 3A sub-state

Minneapolis 47, Garden Plain 25 – 3A sub-state

Ellsworth 54, Kingman 38 – 3A sub-state

Friday, February 28

Hillsboro 34, Sacred Heart 23 – 2A sub-state

Conway Springs 43, Republic County 34 – 2A sub-state

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 11 0 20 0

Beloit 10 1 16 4

SE of Saline 7 4 10 10

Ellsworth 4 7 7 13

Lyons 5 7 10 11

Minneapolis 3 9 4 17

Republic County0 12 3 17

Tuesday, February 25

Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 39

Beloit 57, Smith Center 41

Thursday, February 27

Moundridge 58, Republic County 25 – 2A sub-state

Sacred Heart 58, Inman 43 – 2A sub-state

Friday, February 28

Garden Plain 58, SE of Saline 42 – 3A sub-state

Beloit 55, Ellsworth 38 – 3A sub-state

Cheney 88, Minneapolis 36 – 3A sub-state

Norton 60, Lyons 52 – 3A sub-state