PREP – NCAA Winter Week 12 recap

The 2025 postseason began for the North Central Activities Association’s winter season this past weekend and the NCAA had 14 individuals qualify for this year’s Class 3-2-1A girls’ state wrestling tournament, led by the Lyons Lady Lions who had five individuals qualify for the state tournament.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojan wrestling team had 1 one individual qualify for the state tournament.

While wrestling is entering into its postseason run, with the boys’ wrestling teams preparing for their regional tournaments this weekend, the NCAA basketball teams are settling in for the home stretch of the regular season which sees the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans leading the way on the girls’ side while the Sacred Heart Knights leading the way on the boys’ side as the lone NCAA basketball team still protecting an undefeated season.

The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans are in first place in the NCAA girls’ standings with a 12-5, 8-2 record while Ellsworth sits in 2nd place with a 12-5, 7-1 record. The Sacred Heart Lady Knights are in 5th place with an 8-8, 4-4 record.

The Sacred Heart Knight boys sit in first place in the NCAA boys’ standings with a 16-0, 9-0 record while the Beloit Trojans sit in 2nd place with a 13-4, 9-1 record and Southeast of Saline sits in third place with an 8-9, 6-4 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 60-56 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Lyons 57-24 on Friday. … The Trojan boys basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline on Tuesday 66-61. The Trojans defeated Lyons 56-50 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 15th place with 49.0 points and three state qualifiers in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Minneapolis 37-32 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 41-37 against Larned on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 57-15 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Minneapolis 41-32 on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 42-36 against Larned on Thursday. The Bearcats defeated Republic County 42-35 on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished in 24th place with 31.0 points and two state qualifiers in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 65-34 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 57-24 against Beloit on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 52-19 against Minneapolis on Monday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 61-54 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lions lost 56-50 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team placed 9th in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament with 71.0 points on Saturday where they qualified five individuals for the state tournament and had one individual win a regional championship.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 37-32 against Ellsworth on Tuesday. The Lady Lions defeated Southeast of Saline 47-35 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Lyons 52-19 on Monday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 41-32 against Ellsworth on Tuesday. The Lions lost 64-38 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished in 21st place with 32.0 points and one state qualifier in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 57-15 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 42-35 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished in 12th place with 57.5 points and three state qualifiers in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Lyons 65-34 on Tuesday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 61-54 on Tuesday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Beloit 60-56 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 47-35 on Friday against Minneapolis. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 66-61 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 64-38 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished in 21st place with 32.0 points and one state qualifier in the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament on Saturday.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 8 2 12 5

Ellsworth 7 2 12 5

Beloit 6 3 9 8

Minneapolis 6 4 11 6

Sacred Heart 5 4 8 8

Republic County2 9 4 14

Lyons 0 8 2 15

Tuesday, February 11

SE of Saline 60, Beloit 56

Sacred Heart 65, Lyons 34

Ellsworth 37, Minneapolis 32

Thursday, February 13

Larned 41, Ellsworth 37

Friday, February 14

Minneapolis 47, SE of Saline 35

Ellsworth 57, Republic County 15

Beloit 57, Lyons 24

Monday, February 17

Minneapolis 52, Lyons 19

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 9 0 16 0

Beloit 9 1 13 4

SE of Saline 6 4 8 9

Ellsworth 4 6 7 11

Lyons 4 6 9 9

Minneapolis 3 7 4 13

Republic County0 11 3 15

Tuesday, February 11

Beloit 65, SE of Saline 62

Sacred Heart 61, Lyons 54

Ellsworth 41, Minneapolis 32

Thursday, February 13

Larned 42, Ellsworth 36

Friday, February 14

SE of Saline 64, Minneapolis 38

Ellsworth 42, Republic County 35

Beloit 56, Lyons 50