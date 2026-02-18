PREP – NCAA Winter Week 12 Recap

The home stretch is in site for the 2025-26 North Central Activities Association winter sports season.

Six of the seven NCAA schools competed in the girls’ wrestling regional tournaments this past weekend and those same six schools will compete in the boys’ wrestling regional tournaments this weekend.

Sacred Heart is the lone NCAA team which does not offer wrestling, but the Knights and Lady Knight basketball teams are also focused on the coming sub-state basketball tournaments beginning in the next few weeks.

The Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team is currently in first place in the NCAA basketball standings with an 18-2, 9-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd at 14-3, 9-1 and Minneapolis is in third place with a 6-13, 5-5 record. Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team is currently in 5th place with a 5-14, 3-7 record.

The Sacred Heart girls’ basketball team is currently in 2nd place in the NCAA girls’ basketball standings with a 17-3, 8-1 record. The Lady Knights are a half-game behind Beloit, who leads the NCAA with a 13-4, 9-1 record. Ellsworth is in third place with a 12-4, 7-3 record, followed by Southeast of Saline in fourth place with a 14-5, 6-4 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 61-52 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Lyons 59-22 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 53-39 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Lyons 59-46 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 26th with 32.5 points and two state qualifiers Saturday in the Augusta regional tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Beloit regional on Saturday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Minneapolis 60-41 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Republic County 55-23 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 45-38 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 55-43 against Republic County on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished 10th with 65.0 points and 4 state qualifiers Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 63-32 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 59-22 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 67-38 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lions lost 59-46 against Beloit on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 19th with 42.0 points and four state qualifiers Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 60-41 against Ellsworth on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 57-28 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 45-38 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Southeast of Saline 68-61 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 8th with 79.0 points and 4 state qualifiers Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 55-23 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Buffs boys’ basketball team defeated Ellsworth 55-43 on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 12th with 64.0 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Lyons 63-32 on Tuesday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 67-38 on Tuesday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 61-52 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 57-28 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 53-39 against Beloit on Tuesday. The Trojans lost 68-61 against Minneapolis on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wresting team finished 9th with 78.0 points and four state qualifiers on Saturday in the Trego Community regional. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team will compete in the Southeast of Saline regional on Saturday.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 9 0 18 2

Beloit 9 1 14 3

Minneapolis 5 5 6 13

Republic County4 7 11 9

SE of Saline 3 7 5 14

Lyons 3 8 8 12

Ellsworth 2 8 4 12

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 9 1 13 4

Sacred Heart 8 1 17 3

Ellsworth 7 3 12 4

SE of Saline 6 4 14 5

Minneapolis 3 7 8 10

Republic County2 8 5 13

Lyons 0 11 3 17