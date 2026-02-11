PREP – NCAA Winter Week 11 Recap

Things are heading towards the home stretch of the 2025-26 season in the North Central Activities Association and things remain similar in the standings as teams prepare for the postseason in mere weeks.

Sacred Heart continues to lead the NCAA boys’ basketball standings with a 17-2, 8-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd at 12-3, 7-1 and Southeast of Saline moves ahead of Minneapolis for third straight thanks to a better overall record. Southeast of Saline is 5-12, 3-5 while Minneapolis is 4-13, 3-5.

Sacred Heart moved ahead of Beloit in the NCAA girls’ standings, thanks to the Lady Knight’s victory against Beloit this past week. The Lady Knights lead the standings with a 16-3, 7-1 record, followed by Beloit at 11-4, 7-1. Southeast of Saline is in 3rd place with a 13-4, 5-3 record, just ahead of Ellsworth (10-4, 5-3) thanks to a better overall record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 50-19 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Phillipsburg 65-46 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team defeated Republic County 60-55 on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Phillipsburg 60-44 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team went 0-5 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament as they lost 33-18 against Ellsworth, 30-28 against Southeast of Saline, 45-17 against Minneapolis, 36-24 against Republic County and 60-11 against Lyons. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team went 3-2 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Trojans defeated Southeast of Saline 42-28, Minneapolis 48-34 and Republic County 45-33. The Trojans lost 59-18 against Ellsworth and 51-30 against Lyons. The Trojans finished 14th with 24.5 points on Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Lyons 70-13 on Tuesday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 54-52 in overtime on Tuesday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team went 1-4 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament as they defeated Beloit 33-18 and lost 36-18 against Republic County, 30-21 against Southeast of Saline, 54-24 against Lyons and 39-12 against Minneapolis. … The Bearcat boys’ wresting team went 4-1 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Bearcats defeated Beloit 59-18, Republic County 44-25, Southeast of Saline 48-33 and Minneapolis 45-42. The Bearcats lost 39-32 against Lyons. The Bearcats finished 4th with 103.5 points on Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 70-13 against Ellsworth on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost to Ellsworth 54-52 in overtime on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Republic County 47-38 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team went 4-1 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament as they defeated Southeast of Saline 54-30, Republic County 42-36, Ellsworth 54-24 and Beloit 60-11. The Lady Lions lost 48-36 against Minneapolis. … The Lions boys’ wrestling team went 4-1 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Lions defeated Southeast of Saline 59-23, Minneapolis 55-23, Ellsworth 39, 32 and Beloit 51-30. The Lions lost 47-35 against Republic County.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 68-49 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team lost 48-27 against Sacred Heart on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team went 5-0 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Republic County 42-24, Lyons 48-36, Beloit 45-17, Southeast of Saline 27-21 and Ellsworth 39-12. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team went 1-4 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Lions defeated Republic County 46-27. The Lions lost 55-23 against Lyons, 48-34 against Beloit, 41-30 against Minneapolis and 45-32 against Ellsworth. The Lions finished 6th with 82.5 points on Saturday in the Phillipsburg tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 50-19 against Beloit on Tuesday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost to Beloit 60-55 on Tuesday. The Buffs lost 47-38 against Lyons on Friday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team went 3-2 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Lady Buffs defeated Ellsworth 36-18, Beloit 36-24 and Southeast of Saline 42-21. The Lady Buffs lost 42-24 against Minneapolis and 42-6 against Lyons. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team went 2-3 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Buffs defeated Lyons 47-35 and Southeast of Saline 48-21. The Buffs lost 46-27 against Minneapolis, 45-25 against Ellsworth and 45-33 against Beloit.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 51-44 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights defeated Minneapolis 68-49 on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 61-39 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Minneapolis 48-27 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 51-44 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 61-39 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team went 2-3 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Beloit 30-28 and Ellsworth 30-21. The Lady Trojans lost 54-30 against Lyons, 27-21 against Minneapolis and 42-21 against Republic County. The Lady Trojans finished 15th with 42.0 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team went 1-4 on Thursday in the NCAA tournament. The Trojans defeated Minneapolis 41-30. The Trojans lost 59-23 against Southeast of Saline, 42-28 against Beloit, 48-33 against Ellsworth and 48-28 Republic County. The Trojans finished 5th with 120.5 points on Saturday in the Silver Lake tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 8 0 17 2

Beloit 7 1 12 3

SE of Saline 3 5 5 12

Minneapolis 3 5 4 13

Republic County3 6 10 8

Lyons 3 6 8 10

Ellsworth 2 6 4 10

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 7 1 16 3

Beloit 7 1 11 4

SE of Saline 5 3 13 4

Ellsworth 5 3 10 4

Minneapolis 3 5 8 8

Republic County1 7 4 12

Lyons 0 8 3 14