PREP – NCAA Winter Week 10 Recap

As the North Central Activities Association teams head into the home stretch of the 2025-26 winter season, things remain similar in the basketball standings with Beloit and Sacred Heart sitting atop both boys’ and girls’ basketball standings this week.

Sacred Heart moves to the top of the NCAA boys’ basketball standings thanks to their victory against Beloit this past week.

The Knights lead the NCAA boys’ standings with a 15-2, 6-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd at 10-3, 6-1, Minneapolis is third with a 4-12, 3-4 record and Southeast of Saline is currently 4th with a 5-11, 3-4 record.

Beloit remains atop the NCAA girls’ standings with a 9-4, 6-1 record while Sacred Heart is currently 2nd at 14-3, 5-1 and Southeast of Saline is in third place at 13-3, 5-2.

Here is a look at what each NCAA athletic team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team lost 57-43 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 61-37 against Sacred Heart on Tuesday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 7th with 42.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 7th with 94.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. The Trojans finished 36th with 22.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team defeated Plainville 67-27 on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats lost 58-21 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team lost 51-33 against Plainville on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 63-52 against Southeast of Saline on Friday. … The Lady Bearcat wrestling team finished 5th with 83.5 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. The Lady Bearcats competed in the Larned tournament on Saturday. … Bearcat boys’ wrestling team won the Hoisington tournament on Friday with 152.0 points.

Lyons

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 57-30 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 82-14 against Ellinwood on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team lost 55-52 against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Ellinwood 49-46 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 4th with 85.5 points on Friday in the Remington tournament. The Lady Lions finished 6th with 66.5 points on Saturday in the Wichita South tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team won the Remington tournament with 156.0 points on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lino basketball team defeated Lyons 57-30 on Tuesday. The Lady Lions lost 47-32 against Hillsboro on Friday. … The Lions boys’ basketball team defeated Lyons 55-52 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Hillsboro 59-36 on Friday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team finished 2nd with 115.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with 151.0 points on Friday in the Hoisington tournament.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team lost 60-25 against Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs lost 74-31 against Valley Heights on Saturday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team defeated Southeast of Saline 55-38 on Tuesday. The Buffs defeated Valley Heights 54-24 on Saturday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team finished 21st with 48.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team finished 33rd with 27.5 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team defeated Beloit 57-43 on Tuesday. The Lady Knights defeated Hutchinson Trinity 54-23 on Friday. The Lady Knights defeated Moundridge 47-41 on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament. … The Knight boys’ basketball team defeated Beloit 61-37 on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-32 on Friday. The Knights lost 56-49 against Holcomb on Saturday in the final round of the Hillsboro tournament.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 60-25 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans defeated Ellsworth 58-21 on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 55-38 against Republic County on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 63-52 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team finished 13th with 27.5 points on Saturday in the Junction City tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team finished 25th with 53.0 points on Saturday in the Garden City tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Sacred Heart 6 0 15 2

Beloit 6 1 10 3

Minneapolis 3 4 4 12

SE of Saline 3 4 5 11

Republic County3 4 10 6

Lyons 2 5 7 9

Ellsworth 1 6 3 10

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 6 1 9 4

Sacred Heart 5 1 14 3

SE of Saline 5 2 13 3

Ellsworth 4 3 9 4

Minneapolis 3 4 8 7

Republic County1 6 4 11

Lyons 0 7 3 13