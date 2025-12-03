PREP – NCAA Winter Week 1 Recap

The 2025- 26 winter athletic season began Tuesday night for the North Central Activities Association with four NCAA schools beginning their basketball seasons, including both Sacred Heart and Southeast of Saine.

Sacred Heart’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams played host to St. John’s-Beloit while Southeast of Saline traveled to Smoky Valley.

The Sacred Heart Knight boys are the defending NCAA basketball champions after posting an 11-0 NCAA record last season while Southeast of Saline and Ellsworth shared last season’s NCAA girls’ basketball title.

Most NCAA wrestling teams will see their seasons begin later this week, while the Southeast of Saline boys’ wrestling team will wait until next Saturday when they open their season in the Minneapolis tournament.

Here is a look at when each NCAA school will begin their 2025-26 winter sports seasons:

BELOIT

The Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams will open the season on Friday against Concordia. … The Trojan and Lady Trojan wrestling teams will open their seasons Thursday against Phillipsburg.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat and Lady Bearcat basketball teams open the season Friday with an NCAA doubleheader at Lyons. … The Lady Bearcat wresting team will open its season Friday at Wakefield. … The Bearcat boys’ wrestling team will open its season Saturday at Wakefield.

Lyons

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams open the season Friday in an NCAA doubleheader against Ellsworth. … The Lady Lion wrestling team will open its season Friday at WaKeeney. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team will open its season Saturday at WaKeeney.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion and Lady Lion basketball teams opened their season Tuesday night against Plainville. … The Lion and Lady Lion wrestling teams will open the season on Thursday at Halstead.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff and Lady Buff basketball teams opened their season Tuesday night against Clifton-Clyde. … The Lady Buff wresting team will open its season on Friday at Burlingame. … The Buff boys’ wresting team will open its season on Saturday at Harvard.

SACRED HEART

The Knight and Lady Knight basketball teams opened their seasons Tuesday night against Beloit-St. John’s.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan and Lady Trojan basketball teams opened their seasons Tuesday night at Smoky Valley. … The Lady Trojan wresting team will open its season on Saturday at McPherson. … The Trojan boys’ wresting team will open its season Saturday, December 13 at the Minneapolis tournament.

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

Republic Cty 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, December 2

Plainville at Minneapolis

Clifton-Clyde at Republic County

Beloit St. John’s at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Smoky Valley

Friday, December 5

Concordia at Beloit

Ellsworth at Lyons

Minneapolis at Inman

Washington at Republic County

SE of Saline at Hesston

