PREP – NCAA Week 6 Recap

Ellsworth High School is taking the early lead in the North Central Activities Association’s 2025 fall sports season as both the Bearcat football team and Lady Bearcat volleyball team lead their respective NCAA standings.

The Bearcat football team currently leads the NCAA football standings with a 3-0, 3-0 record after defeating Minneapolis 47-14 this past Friday night.

Southeast of Saline is in 2nd place with a 3-0, 2-0 record after defeating Beloit 50-0 this past Friday night. Republic County won the other NCAA showdown this past week with a 30-8 victory against Lyons. Sacred Heart, which defeated Pleasanton 29-7 on Saturday, ranks sixth in the NCAA with a 1-2, 0-1 record.

The Lady Bearcats currently lead the NCAA volleyball standings with a 15-3, 4-0 record while Beloit is the only other NCAA team protecting an undefeated NCAA record at 16-3, 2-0. The Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans are in third place with a 5-8, 3-1 record while Sacred Heart is currently 6th with a 7-10, 1-5 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA school did in football and volleyball during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished 4-1 on Saturday in the Russell tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 2-0, Norton 2-0, Topeka West 2-0 and Norton a second time, 2-0. The Lady Trojans lost 2-1 against Hoisington. … The Trojan football team lost 50-6 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished 3-1 on Saturday in the Wichita Trinity tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Augusta 2-0, Wichita East 2-1 and Circle 2-1. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Wichita Trinity. … The Bearcat football team defeated Minneapolis 47-14 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in a non-conference triangular on Thursday. The Lady Lions lost 2-1 against Douglass and 2-0 against Goessel. The Lady Lions finished 1-3 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Douglass 2-1. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Moundridge, 2-0 against Berean Academy and 2-0 against Marion. … The Lion football team lost 30-8 against Republic County on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 0-2 on Saturday in the Russell tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Beloit and 2-1 against Norton. … The Lion football team lost 47-14 against Ellsworth on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished 0-4 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Buffs lost 2-1 against Chapman, 2-0 against Clifton-Clyde, 2-0 against Hanover and 2-0 against Smith Center. … The Buff football team defeated Lyons 30-8 on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team swept Ell-Saline in a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday, winning each match 2-0. … The Knight football team earned its first win of the season on Saturday when it defeated Pleasanton 29-7.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept by Concordia Thursday in a non-conference doubleheader. The Lady Trojans lost each match 2-0. … The Trojan football team defeated Beloit 50-6 on Friday.

2025 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 3 0 3 0

SE of Saline 3 0 2 0

Beloit 1 2 1 1

Rep. County 2 1 1 1

Minneapolis 1 2 1 2

Sacred Heart 1 2 0 1

Lyons 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 19

SE of Saline 50, Beloit 0

Ellsworth 47, Minneapolis 14

Republic County 30, Lyons 8

Saturday, September 20

Sacred Heart 29, Pleasanton 7

Friday, September 26

Valley Heights at Sacred Heart

Kingman at SE of Saline

Lyons at Ellsworth

Norton at Minneapolis

Republic County at Bennington

2025 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Ellsworth 15 3 4 0

Beloit 16 3 2 0

SE of Saline 5 8 3 1

Minneapolis 6 7 4 2

Rep. County 2 12 1 3

Sacred Heart 7 10 1 5

Lyons 1 13 0 4