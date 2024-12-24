PREP – NCAA Winter Week 4 Recap

There is only one of the 12 North Central Activities Association basketball teams still undefeated heading into the 2025 portion of the 2024-25 basketball season.

That is the Sacred Heart boys, but the Knights do not currently lead the NCAA standings because the Knights have not played in an NCAA contest this season. The Minneapolis Lady Lions currently lead the NCAA girls’ standings with a 4-1, 2-0 record while the Beloit Trojans currently stand atop the NCAA boy’s standings with a 3-2, 3-0 record.

On the wrestling mats, there have not been any NCAA head-to-head duals yet this season, and in the NCAA girls’ multiple teams have finished around the middle of the packs during tournament thus far this season while the Republic County Buffs have made a name for themselves with two tournament victories and a 7-3 dual record while the Minneapolis Lion boys have finished in the top two in two tournaments and currently have a 4-3 dual record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan basketball team defeated Republic County 50-29 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans lost 48-44 against Ellsworth on Friday. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team earned an NCAA 60-31 victory against Republic County on Tuesday. The Trojans defeated Ellsworth 71-39 on Friday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 5th place with a 3-2 record. The Lady Trojans defeated Hill City 52-0, Nemaha Central 42-18 and Southeast of Saline 36-24. The Lady Trojans lost 60-24 to Washburn Rural and 54-23 to Sabetha. The Lady Trojans finished 7th with 23.0 points in the Russell tournament. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 4th place with a 2-3 record. The Trojans defeated Hill City 41-40 and Concordia White 63-18. The Trojans lost 43-42 against Sabetha, 60-24 against Concordia and 42-33 against Republic County. The Trojans finished 3rd with 102.0 points in the Russell tournament.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat basketball team lost a 48-35 NCAA contest against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Beloit 48-44 on Friday. … The Bearcat boys’ basketball team earned a 50-43 NCAA victory against Minneapolis on Tuesday. The Bearcats lost 71-39 against Beloit on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion basketball team earned an NCAA victory against Ellsworth with a 48-35 victory on Tuesday. … The Lion boys’ basketball team dropped a 50-43 NCAA contest against Ellsworth on Tuesday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in the Abilene tournament on Thursday and finished with 52.0 points. … The Lion boys’ wrestling team finished 2nd with a 2-3 record on Friday in the Marion County duals. The Lions defeated Hesston 42-28, West Elk 42-21, but lost 51-22 against Clearwater, 46-34 against Riley County and 30-27 against Fredonia.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff basketball team dropped an NCAA contest against Beloit 50-29 on Tuesday. … The Buff boys’ basketball team lost 60-31 against Beloit on Tuesday. … The Lady Buff wrestling team hosted the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 4th place with a 2-3 record. The Lady Buffs defeated Southeast of Saline 30-24 and Nemaha Central 42-12. The Lady Buffs lost 48-24 to Concordia, 60-24 to Washburn Rural and 42-36 to Sabetha. The Lady Buffs competed in Fairbury, Nebraska on Thursday and finished in 9th place with 79.0 points. … The Buff boys’ wrestling team hosted a dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 3rd place with a 2-3 record. The Buffs defeated Southeast of Saline 45-28 and Nemaha Central 63-12 but lost 45-36 to Concordia, 45-30 against Hill City and 42-33 against Beloit. The Buffs won the Marion County duals with a 5-0 record on Friday. The Buffs defeated Marion 60-6, Douglass 53-21, Rock Creek 51-21, Wellington 42-36 and Clearwater 40-33.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight basketball team lost 50-48 against Berean Academy on Tuesday. The Lady Knights defeated Lyons 62-35 on Friday. … The Knight boys’ basketball team earned a 40-35 victory against Berean Academy on Tuesday. The Knights defeated Lyons 70-57 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan basketball team suffered its second loss of the season on Thursday, falling 44-25 against Hillsboro. … The Trojan boys’ basketball team lost 62-43 against Hillsboro on Thursday. … The Lady Trojan wrestling team competed in the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday where they finished in 6th place with a 2-3 record. The Lady Trojans def. Nemaha Central 24-18 and Hill City 30-12. The Lady Trojans lost 30-24 against Republic County 42-18 against Concordia and 36-24 against Beloit. The Lady Trojans competed in the Abilene Invitational on Thursday where and finished with 42.0 points. … The Trojan boys’ wrestling team competed in the Republic County dual tournament on Tuesday and finished in 5th place with a 3-2 record. The Trojans defeated Nemaha Central 53-27, Concordia White 57-23 and Sabetha 47-34. The Trojans lost 45-28 against Republic County and 48-23 against Concordia.

2024-25 NCAA Girls Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Minneapolis 2 0 4 1

SE of Saline 1 0 2 2

Ellsworth 1 1 4 2

Sacred Heart 0 0 3 3

Beloit 1 2 2 3

Republic Cty 0 2 1 3

Tuesday, December 17

Berean Academy 50, Sacred Heart 48

Beloit 50, Republic County 29

Minneapolis 48, Ellsworth 35

Thursday, December 19

Hillsboro 44, SE of Saline 25

Friday, December 20

Republic County at Minneapolis

Ellsworth 48, Beloit 44

Sacred Heart 62, Lyons 25

2024-25 NCAA Boys Basketball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

Beloit 3 0 3 2

Ellsworth 1 1 2 3

Minneapolis 1 1 1 4

Sacred Heart 0 0 6 0

SE of Saline 0 1 0 4

Republic Cty 0 2 0 4

Tuesday, December 17

Sacred Heart 40, Berean Academy 35

Beloit 60, Republic County 31

Ellsworth 50, Minneapolis 43

Thursday, December 19

Hillsboro 62, SE of Saline 43

Friday, December 20

Republic County at Minneapolis

Beloit 71, Ellsworth 39

Sacred Heart 70, Lyons 57