Prep NCAA Week 11 recap

After one week of the 2024 football playoffs, the North Central Activities Association has two teams alive looking for state glory.

The NCAA is looking to their Trojans for state supremacy in football in 2024 as the Southeast of Saline Trojans and the Beloit Trojans are still alive in the football playoffs and both will host second round games this Friday night.

The volleyball season is complete at the high school level in Kansas and the NCAA had one team, the Beloit Lady Trojans, representing it at the state tournament level, but the Lady Trojans failed to advance out of pool play in the Class 3A state tournament.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did during this past week:

BELOIT

The Trojan football team met up with NCAA rival Minneapolis in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night and emerged after a 41-14 victory. The Trojans will host Halstead this Friday night in the 2nd round. … The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament but went 1-2 in pool play to see their season come to an end after a 38-6 record. At state, the Lady Trojans defeated Royal Valley 25-22, 25-23, but lost 27-25, 25-17 against Nemaha Central and lost 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 against Halstead.

ELLSWORTH

The Bearcat football team saw its 2024 season come to an end against Hoisington Friday night when the Bearcats lost 28-15. The Bearcats finished the season with a 5-4 record. … The Lady Bearcat volleyball team did not qualify for the state tournament and finished the season with a 21-18 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lion football team saw its 2024 season come to an end at the hands of NCAA rival Beloit, as the Lions lost 41-14 against the Trojans Friday night in the opening round of the playoffs. The Lions finished the season with a 3-6 record. … The Lady Lion volleyball team did not qualify for the state tournament and finished the season with a 24-14 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Buff football team saw its season come to an end Friday night when it lost 48-20 against Sedgwick in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Buffs finished the season with a 2-7 record. … The Lady Buff volleyball team did not qualify for the state tournament and finished the season with a 12-25 record.

SACRED HEART

The Knight football team had its 2024 season come to an end Friday after a 70-31 loss against Marion in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Knight finished the season with a 3-5 record. … The Lady Knight volleyball team did not qualify for the state tournament and finished the season with a 11-23 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Trojan football team kept its 2024 season alive, and still undefeated, Friday night with a 76-12 victory against Larned in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs. The Trojans will host Norton in the 2nd round this Friday night. … The Lady Trojans volleyball team did not qualify for the state tournament and finished the season with a 16-20 record.

2024 NCAA Football Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 9 0

Ellsworth 3 2 5 4

Beloit 2 1 7 2

Minneapolis 0 3 3 6

Sacred Heart 1 1 3 5

Republic Cty 0 2 2 7

Friday, November 1

SE of Saline 76, Larned 12

Beloit 41, Minneapolis 14

Hoisington 28, Ellsworth 15

Marion 70, Sacred Heart 31

Sedgwick 48, Republic County 20

Friday, November 8

Norton at SE of Saline

Halstead at Beloit