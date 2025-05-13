PREP – NCAA Spring Week 8 Recap

The 2025 Spring regular season is complete in the North Central Activities Association baseball and softball seasons. The postseason will begin next week.

Southeast of Saline High School won the 2025 NCAA baseball and softball titles.

The Lady Trojan softball team won the NCAA title with a 20-4, 11-1 record while Minneapolis finished in second place with an 18-4, 10-2 record. Sacred Heart finished in fifth place with a 5-13, 3-7 record.

The Trojan baseball team won the NCAA title with a 14-6, 9-1 record while Sacred Heart finished in second place with a 14-7, 9-2 record.

Here is a look at what each NCAA team did this past week o:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Republic County 13-0 and 22-7 on Friday. The Lady Trojans split a doubleheader with Southeast of Saline on Monday, losing the first game 12-3, but winning the second game 6-4. … The Trojan baseball team got swept 16-5 and 14-2 by Clay Center on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team got swept 5-1 and 11-3 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Bearcats swept Plainville 15-5 and 13-0 on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats swept Republic County 13-9 and 13-12 on Monday. … The Bearcat baseball team got swept 3-1 and 12-2 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Bearcats swept Republic County 17-0 and 15-0 on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team got swept 10-0 and 7-0 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 3-0 and 10-0 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team swept Ellinwood 13-6 and 16-6 on Friday. The Lady Lions swept Plainville 19-1 and 18-1 on Monday. … The Lion baseball team got swept 16-5 and 13-2 by Ellinwood on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team split a doubleheader with Valley Heights on Tuesday, winning the first game 8-7 in extra innings, but losing the second game 14-11. The Lady Buffs were swept 13-0 and 22-7 by Beloit on Friday. The Lady Buffs were swept by Ellsworth on Monday, losing 13-9 and 13-12. … The Buff baseball team earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday when they split a doubleheader with Valley Heights. The Buffs lost the first game 15-4 but won the second game by the same 15-4 score. The Buffs were swept 17-0 and 15-0 by Ellsworth on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team split a doubleheader with Russell on Thursday, losing the first game 12-3, but winning the second game 10-0. … The Knight baseball team split a doubleheader with Russell on Thursday, winning the first game 4-3 but losing the second game 4-3.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team swept Ellsworth 5-1 and 11-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Lyons 10-0 and 7-0 on Thursday. The Lady Trojans split a doubleheader with Beloit on Monday, winning the opener 12-3, but losing the second game 6-4. … The Trojan baseball team swept Ellsworth 3-1 and 12-2 on Tuesday. The Trojans swept Lyons 3-0 and 10-0 on Thursday.

2025 NCAA Softball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 1 20 4

Minneapolis 10 2 18 4

Beloit 7 3 14 7

Republic Cty 4 8 9 15

Sacred Heart 3 7 5 13

Lyons 3 9 4 17

Ellsworth 2 10 11 13

Tuesday, May 6

SE of Saline 5, Ellsworth 1

SE of Saline 11, Ellsworth 3

Republic County 8, Valley Heights 7, Extra innings

Valley Heights 14, Republic County 11

Thursday, May 8

Russell 12, Sacred Heart 3

Sacred Heart 10, Russell 0

SE of Saline 10, Lyons 0

SE of Saline 7, Lyons 0

Ellsworth 15, Plainville 5

Ellsworth 13, Plainville 0

Friday, May 9

Beloit 13, Republic County 1

Beloit 22, Republic County 7

Minneapolis 13, Ellinwood 6

Minneapolis 16, Ellinwood 6

Monday, May 12

SE of Saline 12, Beloit 3

Beloit 6, SE of Saline 4

Ellsworth 13, Republic County 9

Ellsworth 13, Republic County 12

Minneapolis 19, Plainville 1

Minneapolis 18, Plainville 1

2025 NCAA Baseball Standings

NCAA Overall

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 9 1 14 6

Sacred Heart 9 2 14 7

Beloit 5 2 10 9

Lyons 7 5 13 9

Minneapolis 4 8 5 15

Ellsworth 3 7 7 14

Republic Cty 0 12 1 19

Tuesday, May 6

SE of Saline 3, Ellsworth 1

SE of Saline 12, Ellsworth 2

Valley Heights 15, Republic County 4

Republic County 15, Valley Heights 4

Thursday, May 8

Sacred Heart 4, Russell 3

Russell 4, Sacred Heart 3

SE of Saline 3, Lyons 1

SE of Saline 10, Lyons 0

Friday, May 9

Clay Center 16, Beloit 5

Clay Center 14, Beloit 2

Ellsworth 17, Republic County 0

Ellsworth 15, Republic County 0

Ellinwood 16, Minneapolis 5

Ellinwood 13, Minneapolis 2