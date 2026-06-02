Helping Ashby House Help Others

A local agency with a mission to help homeless women and children will grab the spotlight for a moment at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday night.

Executive Director at Ashby House, Patrick Parker joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a concert update and a look at the agency’s commitment to rebuilding lives.

Parker says the first building block in helping people – is trust. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/parker-6-2-26.mp3

Parker is also excited that the Phil Collins Experience chose Ashby House to support through merchandise sales Friday night.

The Phil Collins Experience will donate the net proceeds from merchandise sales from the show to the Ashby House.

Tickets to the show are still available.

Ashby House is a homeless shelter and addiction recovery center for women and families.